Today we are examining the running list of endorsements in the 2024 presidential race, including who's getting them and what they mean as the candidates' campaigns begin to take shape.

An important sub-contest within the presidential race is the battle for public support from members of Congress. Sometimes a key congressional endorsement can move entire coalitions in a candidate’s favor—as when Jim Clyburn tipped the scales for Biden in 2020. More often, though, endorsements are mostly cosmetic.