(Photo by Steve Marcus / Getty Images)

LATE MONDAY NIGHT, Donald Trump filed his response to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s proposed December 11 trial date for Trump’s Florida national security case. To the surprise of no one who’s paid attention to the former president’s legal maneuvers, he didn’t propose an alternative date. Rather, he said in effect, “It’s too early to set any date at all. We’ll tell you later when we’re good to go.”

THE SUPREME COURT’S RULING last month against race-based college admissions put affirmative action back in the headlines, but other diversity programs in higher education are also generating controversy—none more than the “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” pledges required of faculty, and the question of whether such pledges, when made a condition of employment, violate intellectual freedom.

WHAT DOES THE SUPREME COURT DO? There are two main schools of thought. One view has it that the Court settles concrete disputes between adverse parties. Although the Court interprets the law, it does so only as a means of resolving the controversy at hand. Under the other view, the Court still hears cases—it doesn’t pronounce on hypothetical questions—but its true function is to uphold the rule of law in a broader sense. The Court defends, guides, and extends the nation’s norms and values, and it holds the other branches of government to account.

RICH THAU AND MATT STEFFEE: What an Undecided Trump-Biden Voter Sounds Like.

THE OVERWHELMING MAJORITY of Trump-to-Biden voters we focus group monthly for the Swing Voter Project, as well as those we interviewed in May with the Washington Post, do not want either Donald Trump or Joe Biden as their choices in 2024. But if they had to select one of these two unappealing options, most would swallow hard and take four more years of Biden over four more years of Trump. Then there is a much smaller percentage who’d take Trump back—mainly in hope of an economy better than the current one. And then, beyond them, there is an even tinier minority who truly struggle to make up their minds.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy 7/11! Or, if you’re at the White House, “Sarcastic Gratitude Tuesday.” It may be the start of Prime Day, but in my house, it’s Free Slurpee Day. So make sure to get your small frozen treat at your local 7-Eleven before you settle in for the MLB All Star Game where the AL will handily defeat the NL. And don’t forget to buy your tickets, since tomorrow is the release of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning.

Asa Hutchinson goes to TPUSA? Who thought this was a good idea… for anyone? Will be interesting to watch. Will Asa play the heel? Or will he disappoint?

No “absolute immunity” for Trump’s Carroll remarks… The DOJ found that the President’s remarks about E. Jean Carroll were not done within the scope of his office.

In the “Free State of Florida™”… Another major insurer is leaving the Sunshine state, surprising the state’s CFO who complained the decision was made with “zero communication.” (As if a reasonable compromise could be worked out to solve the impending actuarial realities…) But do not fret, Floridians, your CFO has the solution!

And in Ohio… Rep. Robert Young (R-Akron) was arrested and charged with domestic violence. The House Speaker Jason Young (R-Kitts Hill) has encouraged him to resign. The Rooster brings you the inside scoop.

The Gal Luft conspiracy shuffle.. At the Post, Philip Bump correctly observes: “Anyone offering criticism of President Biden instantly becomes credible on the right.”

Joining Twitter’s “Community Notes”… Slate’s Nitish Pahwa recounts his experience after volunteering to serve in Elon Musk’s fact army.

They don’t call him America’s Dumbest Senator for nothing… After last night’s awkward “White nationalism” interview, Sen. Tommy Tuberville keeps on digging.

And this is why if you’re important… You shouldn’t log your jogs. Or, why smartwatches are bad. (Though can’t say I feel particularly bad for the Russian…)

The Incredible Vanishing Twitter… Max Burns on how Elon Musk has hastened its cultural irrelevance.

Not-so-gentle Giant… Our colleague Addison Del Mastro is not a fan of the new changes made by the regional mega grocer. Ahold Delhaize, which owns Giant, also owns Food Lion, and thankfully, those changes have not been brought there.

