Trump v. SAG: Who Ya Got? Plus: 'Malcolm & Marie,' Reviewed!

On this episode of Across the Movie Aisle, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) get into the day’s two most pressing rivalries. No, not the Bucs versus Chiefs and hedge funds versus Reddit. First up: Donald Trump vs. the Screen Actors Guild. The president petulantly resigned from the actors union when word began circulating in the trades that Trump was going to be kicked out. But (gulp) … did he have half-a-point? Then we move to the main event: Malcolm & Marie v. film critics. Filmmaker Sam Levinson has issues with movie reviewers and has been given an enormous platform by Netflix to air them. But (gulp) … does he have a whole point, plus some? And make sure to check out our bonus, members-only episode on the Super Bowl’s slate of super-sad movie ads. We live in the darkest timeline, folks!