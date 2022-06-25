Jun 25 • 48M
Trump Voters Don’t Want Trump (with Amanda Carpenter)
We had planned to focus this episode on the January 6 Committee hearings. Sarah and Amanda talk about that, but something strange also happened in our last two groups: zero Trump voters wanted him to run in 2024. We talk about the hearings, how they matter for history, and whether they’re contributing to the Trump voters’ blues.