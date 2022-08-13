Aug 13 • 52M
Trump vs. The Pizza Place Senator (with Bill Kristol)
Subscribe to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
Comments
Trump is trying to end Lisa Murkowski's Senate career, but Alaska's new ranked choice voting may well save her. Plus, focus group participants keep bringing up abortion, and another Alaskan, Sarah Palin, is attempting a political comeback. Bill Kristol joins Sarah this week — and yes, he talks about his wishful thinking in 2008.