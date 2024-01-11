Sarah Longwell and George Conway discuss the possibility of Donald Trump going to jail.
Share this post
“Trump will spend the rest of his life in jail”
plus.thebulwark.com
“Trump will spend the rest of his life in jail”
Ad-free episode.
Jan 11, 2024
∙ Paid
George Conway Explains It All (Ad-free)
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
George Conway
Writes Conway's Cahier Subscribe