On Tuesday night, as he announced his candidacy for president in 2024, Donald Trump largely stuck to a script. He eschewed many of the rants and tangents that pad his rally speeches, particularly about the 2020 election. Even so, Trump made it clear that if he returns to power, he will rule as a lethal authoritarian. Here are four of his promises.

There has long been a debate over whether or not “Never Trump” Republicans are a meaningful cohort. Election results keep suggesting that, at the electoral level, they are. Never Trumpers propelled the Democratic House victory in 2018 and Joe Biden’s victory in 2020, and they were also behind some of the Democrats who overperformed last week. Let’s start with the House. In Colorado’s 3rd District, Don Coram, a Republican state senator, forced Lauren Boebert to go through a primary challenge. Coram garnered 36 percent of the vote in that primary, then flipped to endorse independent-turned-Democrat Adam Frisch in the general election. The district—which Nate Silver rated as having a 3 percent chance to flip—is still too close to call, with Frisch at 49.8 percent. Because of Never Trump Republican voters.

Trump’s 2024 announcement may have been panned, but his base loves the greatest hits — millions just voted for election deniers across the country. And while the GOP underperformed in the election, the anti-reality wing will have a stronger presence in the House. David Corn joins Charlie Sykes.

Can Kevin McCarthy muster enough Republican support to become Speaker of the House after a disappointing midterm? Will any GOP leaders be held accountable for the party's losses? Plus, Kari Lake becomes the latest election denier to be rejected by the voters. Will Saletan joins JVL and Tim to discuss.

What is the pro-life movement? I’ve always imagined it to be broader than just efforts to make abortion illegal. In the wake of the 2022 elections, in which voters rejected candidates whose abortion postures were perceived as extreme, those who care about the welfare of unborn children might want to rethink their focus.

