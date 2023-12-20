Recently in The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

(Composite / Photos: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images, David Dee Delgado/Getty Images / Shutterstock)

ON TUESDAY, THE COLORADO SUPREME COURT reversed a lower court ruling that Donald Trump cannot be kept off the presidential ballot in the state next year. Both the lower court and the Colorado Supreme Court agreed on a key fact: that Trump engaged in an insurrection or rebellion within the meaning of Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment, which bans such people who previously took an oath to support the Constitution from holding office again.

READ THE REST.

WHEN YOU KNOW THE ANSWER to the question, there isn’t much point in delaying the answer—and often a great deal of harm. What Graham Hill, the British racing driver, said about his career is equally true of law and politics in the age of Trump: Time is of the essence and we are very short of essence. The U.S. Supreme Court will soon resolve the request of Special Counsel Jack Smith to expedite a resolution of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to avoid trial. With limited essence before next November’s elections, it should act as quickly as is practicable.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

IT’S NO SECRET THAT HOUSE REPUBLICANS can’t stand their jobs or each other. More retirement announcements within the GOP House conference are expected early this winter, as is a brutal power struggle over government spending that runs out in late January and early February. House Republicans will also battle over security assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, which is supposed to be coupled with immigration fixes that they say they want—but will likely oppose anyway. Their shared goal will be to avoid appearing to compromise with President Joe Biden.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Live from New York…. It’s today’s abbreviated Overtime! In The Upstairs Delicatessen, which I brought from the local library, Dwight Garner writes:

A cup of coffee carves out a parentheses in the day. If you can learn to shrink the hours between the morning's last cup and the evening's first drink, you've taken a baby step towards enlightenment.

Today was such a day. Baby steps! Highly recommend the book if you love food, reading, and need some travel fare.

“The Colorado court got this issue right…” Argues Ilya Somin at Reason.

Immediate enforcement… for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, as the judge thinks there’s good reason to doubt Rudy will pay up.

In Saint Louis… Police crashed their SUV into a gay bar, and then arrested the co-owner.

It may be the end for Bird… But scooters are probably here to stay.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.