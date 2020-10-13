Trump's Depraved Indifference

President Donald Trump waves to the crowd as he leaves after speaking during a campaign event at the Orlando Sanford International Airport on October 12, 2020 in Sanford, Florida. Trump was holding his first campaign rally since his coronavirus diagnosis as he continues to campaign against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"I feel so powerful, I'll walk into that audience. I'll walk in there, I'll kiss everyone in that audience," Trump said. "I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women and the -- everybody. I'll just give everybody a big, fat kiss."

In the law, depraved indifference “is evinced by conduct that is wanton, deficient in a moral sense of concern, and devoid of regard for the life or lives of others.”

That seems an apt description of the Trump campaign’s last, desperate push in the final three weeks of the campaign. Via CNN:

Donald Trump on Monday launched a three-week quest to save his presidency, behaving as though the pandemic that has killed 215,000 Americans was already a memory in front of a packed-in crowd -- even amid chilling new warnings about the resurgent virus. In his first rally since his own bout with Covid-19, Trump painted a deeply dishonest picture of the nation's battle with the disease, mocked former Vice President Joe Biden over social distancing and vowed victory on November 3 as he began a frantic push to Election Day, marked by multiple rallies a day that could act as superspreader events.

The scenes speak for themselves.

Via the NYT:

Many rallygoers on Monday evening did not wear masks, including some of those chosen to stand behind the president’s podium and within the camera shot. And even as Mr. Trump claimed he was immune to the virus, White House officials traveling with him acknowledged the risk to those around him.

Trump’s reckless indifference has set the tone for TrumpWorld.

In Wisconsin, on the very day that state hit a new record for hospitalizations from COVID-19, Eric Trump held a spreader event in the basement of a bowling alley in a Milwaukee suburb.

Trump, jumping from subject to subject like his father, spoke to about 200 supporters in a basement party room at the bowling alley. There was no social distancing although some of the attendees wore masks.

Meanwhile, the break between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Trump continues to widen.

Make sure you watch this:

Welcome to the Countdown Journal. There are 21 days to go until Election Day, and then 78 days until the Inauguration.

This time is different.

Understandably, a lot of folks are still haunted by Trump’s comeback and stunning victory in 2016. That could still happen again, of course. No one thinks he has a chance to win the popular vote, but he could once again eke out an Electoral College victory, or create so much chaos that the Supreme Court hands him a second term.

But, despite our collective PTSD, it’s time to recognize that this is not likely because 2020 is not 2016.

Here are 12 ways this time is different.

The pandemic.

There are 21 days to go.

Join now

Quick Hits

1. These Seven Counties Are Trump’s Key to Reelection. They’re Going Badly for Him

Daniel McGraw in today’s Bulwark:

In March of 2019 I asked a simple question: President Donald Trump won the swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin by a combined 77,000 votes. What counties in those states would have changed that if they had not swung his way? The standard was simple. Find the counties that voted for Barack Obama in 2012 and flipped to Trump in 2016. Get the differences in those county votes between those two elections, and find a few that add up to the amount Trump won the state by. Trump won by 10,704 votes in Michigan, 44,292 in Pennsylvania and 22,748 in Wisconsin. We pared it down to just seven counties total—three in Pennsylvania, one in Michigan, and three in Wisconsin. Think about it this way: There are 3,142 counties in the United States. President Trump could lose reelection if 3,135 counties voted as they did in 2016, but 7 counties do not.

2. The Trouble With Trump’s Gag Orders

Kim Wehle in today’s Bulwark:

But again, as Donald Trump knows from decades of bullying employees and contractors in the private sector, the threat of legal action—even if frivolous—is often enough to motivate people to keep quiet, even if that means forgoing their First Amendment rights. As of 2016, Trump had been involved in a whopping 3,500 lawsuits. After nearly four years in the White House, it’s even more abundantly clear that Trump and his cronies will stoop to inconceivable lows in order to vindicate him. With 215,000 Americans dead from a virus that did not claim Donald Trump’s life, the medical staffers at Walter Reed have much larger personal and professional priorities than jousting with Trump in the courts over the terms of a piece of paper.

Join now

Cheap Shots

Give a gift subscription

Deep Thoughts

1. How Conservatives Really Feel About Amy Coney Barrett

Emma Green, in The Atlantic: