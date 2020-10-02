Trump’s Diagnosis and the Election

Richard North Patterson argues:

In the end, Trump may preempt his own efforts to steal the election by inspiring a margin for Biden which is beyond theft. That is America’s ultimate hope. Absent the darkest of miracles and the blackest of swans, it may well come to fruition.

Join now

On the Pods…

This week, Sonny talks to Zack Stentz (“X-Men: First Class,” “Thor,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) about his work with Netflix on the film “Rim of the World” and the hit new show, “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.”

On today's Bulwark Podcast, Tim Miller joins Charlie Sykes to discuss the President's COVID diagnosis and the White House's reckless behavior, Trump's latest white supremacy controversy, the 2020 election, and Republican voter suppression.

David French joins to discuss his book Divided We Fall as well as the debased debate, and the president’s taxes.

Give a gift subscription

From The Bulwark Aggregator

In today’s Bulwark

Amanda Carpenter: COVID denialism has consequences.

Shay Khatiri: They owe one last act of patriotism to America.

Brian Karem: Here’s why the president encourages the fringe elements of society and elevates them to importance.

Sonny Bunch: Two images from Justice Ginsburg’s passing help explain our current predicament.

Tim Miller: Pray for the president’s recovery. But hold him accountable.

🚨Overtime🚨

There are just days of the week where you want to check out early, and that’s what I did last night. It was awesome.

I went to bed, got a few hours of sleep, got up to walk the dog at like 2:30 in the morning and take out the trash… and I would have missed the President testing positive for COVID-19 had my wife not been woken up and checked her phone.

Maybe this section should be called Sleepytime today, I don’t know.

Will World War 3 be fought by robots? An interesting video from our friends at Reason. “What happens when autonomous machines have ‘to choose between various shades of wrong?’”

Who the hell would punch Rick Moranis? He was assaulted in New York City near Central Park. The man is a national treasure.

Alex Gibney secretly made a movie about our COVID-19 response… And it looks like it is going to be pretty popular in the three weeks before the election when it’s released. Take a look:

Where is the atonement? Bryan McGrath offers an interesting post on politics and forgiveness at his blog The Conservative Wahoo.

For Trump, the clock starts ticking… A sobering read from Stat News on what to expect and look for now that President Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Some highlights:

“No matter what it is that he feels today, what all of us are going to be watching for is how he’s doing in about a week,” agreed Megan Ranney, an emergency physician at Lifespan Health Systems in Providence, R.I.

Why?

It’s also a disease that can take its time: People who appear to be recovering can take a turn for the worse at a point where, with other respiratory infections like influenza or colds, one would be expected to be starting to recover.

And let’s hope that those who have “let Trump be Trump” even when it sounds like what he is proposing is insane keep an extra close eye on him:

One of the common early symptoms among elderly Covid patients is a drop in mental acuity or periods of mild confusion — which would be a disconcerting turn of events, if it were to happen to a sitting president.

And while that clock is ticking… President Trump will be working out of Walter Reed hospital “out of an abundance of caution.”

Notes from a White House Press Pooler… Our friend and frequent podcast guest, S.V. Dáte from the Huffington Post shares some observations about traveling with President Trump, and why “[w]hen Trump travels, that anti-mask culture travels with him.”

Well, that’s it for me today, friends. I have a two foot deep hole around a sprinkler head that needs my attention, and a twin birthday party to plan for. (Read: do yard work and whatever else my wife tells me to.)

On tonight’s dinner menu for the visiting parents? Can Cooker Chicken with Garlic Parmesan Rice.

As always, you can reach me at swift@thebulwark.com with any comments, questions, or concerns. I’ll do my best to get back to you shortly!

You can always share this newsletter with your friends:

Share Overtime

Or, if you’re feeling generous and want to help us grow The Bulwark, you can sign up for Bulwark+ membership!

Join now

—30—