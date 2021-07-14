Trump’s First Amendment Gambit Unlikely to Work

Kimberly Wehle on the flawed lawsuit against the social media giants that booted him after Jan. 6.

Jim Swift
KIMBERLY WEHLE: A flawed lawsuit against the social media giants that booted him after Jan. 6.

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Michael C. Bender: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost

On today's podcast, the Wall Street Journal's Michael C. Bender joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss his new book, "Frankly We Did Win This Election."

MORNING SHOTS: The Idiocracy in Tennessee 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES wonders: Is it time to use the F-word?

THE TRIAD: Ron DeSantis Is SWF-ing Trump 🔓

JVL: on how the rad-trads keep showing us who they are.

THE NEXT LEVEL: The Con Wars 🔐

Claremont and the conservative intellectual fights of the '90s and '00s. Plus: Tennessee goes full anti-vaxx.

No, the Canadian Residential Schools Were Not “Worth It” Because of the Baptisms

J.D. FLYNN AND ED CONDON: Mortara and the First Nations.

As Cubans March for Freedom, Democrats Are Split

ELLIOTT ABRAMS: The courageous demonstrations for liberty and against the communist regime in Cuba have exposed some rifts in the Democratic Party.

A good pick by Biden.

.@JeffFlake is that rarest of birds--an honest, trustworthy and serious politician. He will be a standup ambassador to Turkey and a great advertisement for what is best about U.S. Biden to nominate former GOP senator Flake to be ambassador to TurkeyJeff Flake, who served in Congress for 18 years, became a vocal critic of Donald Trump and ultimately endorsed Biden ahead of the 2020 election.washingtonpost.com

July 13th 2021

The Fish and Chips Wars… An interesting look at the history between Iceland and the UK.

I think they’ll fill this job quite quickly! Though I am too picky to apply.

This labor market is crazy.

Inbox: Maryland-based spice company McCormick is offering $100k and free spices to a new Director of Taco Relations. https://t.co/x7DcpbMfq3

July 14th 2021

The moral collapse of J.D. Vance… Tom Nichols at The Atlantic on why, well, he’s an asshole. And why there’s no other term for it.

How the right wing media exploited Tucker Carlson’s NSA claims…

My colleagues at @DFRLab took a look at the bonanza of clicks and shares right-wing media ecosystems generated off the back of Tucker Carlson's (not-so-solid) claims the NSA spied on him and wanted to take his show off the air Tucker Carlson NSA claims spread in right-wing media ecosystem, amplified by radio networks on…Carlson’s claim that the NSA is spying on him embraced by right-wing media, with radio networks heavily promoting it on Facebook On the night of June 28, 2021, far-right Fox News personality Tucker…medium.com

July 14th 2021

The Lafayette Square Incident investigation continues…

Absolutely right: The IG didn't interview White House officials, or Barr, or officers of the Secret Service and some other agencies involved. And he ignores that "the chronology of the police action was in near-perfect synchronicity with the photo op, almost down to the minute."

Here’s the second part of my look at the flaws in the Inspector General’s report on Lafayette Square. https://t.co/ReYxKPWgZn

July 14th 2021

How The West Wing cast reunited to influence the 2020 election and the importantce of voting…

Gabriel Schoenfeld on Iran and nukes. A must read at American Purpose:

But short of war, the threat of war, or crippling sanctions that threaten the very survival of the regime, Iran has demonstrated the will and the wherewithal to continue marching forward. Whether it rejoins the JCPOA, as the Biden Administration is pushing for in negotiations under way in Vienna, or stays out of it, may well be irrelevant at this late hour. For as the evidence presented in the book drives home, Iran’s ayatollahs are implacably committed to acquiring deliverable nuclear weapons and for decades have been sedulously advancing along that path.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

