Recently in The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Join now

One way evaluate the strength of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s evidence against Donald Trump is to envision how a prosecutor would present the case in his opening statement to a jury. Judge for yourself from this hypothetical opening, drawn from the indictment, the accompanying statement of facts, and Bragg’s Tuesday press conference. Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, This is a case about hiding the truth from the people to get elected president. The coverup was worse than the crime. The coverup involved the defendant, Donald J. Trump, making false entries in business records to keep the truth secret after he’d suppressed it on the eve of the 2016 election. The victims were the American people and American history.

READ THE REST.

Join now

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

In the parts of the country where Ashli Babbitt is a martyr, pastors glorify guns, and conspiracies thrive, the anticipation of some kind of civil war animates the far right. Author and journalist Jeff Sharlet sees an America that is unraveling. He joins Charlie Sykes today.

Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice. Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ.

Join now

How expensive was the race for an open seat on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court? There was so much money that the two contenders—Janet Protasiewicz, who emerged as the decisive winner in Tuesday’s election, and Daniel Kelly, the decidedly sore loser—shattered not only state but national records. The final total is expected to top $50 million. That’s five times the previous record for a Wisconsin Supreme Court race and more than three times the record for a judicial race anywhere in the United States. So much money flowed into this election that a significant share of Wisconsin residents even learned how to pronounce Protasiewicz (“pro-tuh-SAY-witz”). There was so much money in this race that it was arguably not the deciding factor in the outcome.

READ THE REST.

Join now

JORDAN HAMLETT KNOWS how it feels to get railroaded. To be targeted by a politicized indictment. To sit in a courtroom agonizing over how this could possibly be his life, when he was only trying to fix a problem. In other words: everything Donald Trump has claimed he’s experienced, only for real. But like so many others who have suffered miscarriages of justice, Hamlett didn’t have the tools that the former president has used to push back against the system. When Johnny Law came for Jordan Hamlett, the boys in blue didn’t let him surrender on his own by way of a private jet. Or make exceptions to help him avoid a humiliating detainment. They didn’t spare him the mug shot or the ankle bracelet. Or keep his house nice and tidy during their raid.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy (Holy) Thursday! As family rolls into town, or if you’re on the road, I hope for safe travels and enjoyable meals with loved ones.

“These are gatherings of friends…” ProPublica is out with a report about Justice Thomas’s extracurricular activities and… it doesn’t look good! Senate Democrats are poised to hold hearings.

Sure sounds a lot like a secret illuminati meeting!

It’s time to admit (for those who don’t already know)… the Mar-a-Lago raid was good.

The end of Bally Sports? Let’s hope this dumb experiment goes away. (Like the pitch clock.)

The self-imposed Matt Taibbi challenge! Didn’t go well for Matt Taibbi.

Jordan Klepper meets the Indictment protesters… And it went as well as you’d expect.

People Who Hate Donald Trump… Should Be Happy That The Media Won’t Stop Talking About His Arraignment.

Tension in the House GOP… As the country races towards default, #OurKevin apparently can’t trust his lieutenants.

“We called for you all to ban assault weapons… and you respond with an assault on democracy.” Tennessee Republicans had a despicable and dangerous response to protest in the wake of a deadly school shooting. A few years ago, the TN GOP wouldn’t expel a member (who ultimately didn’t run again) facing accusations of sexually assaulting minors. House Speaker Cameron Sexton said, at the time: “You have to balance the will of the voters and overturning the will of the voters.” #Priorities

The cattiest fight in D.C… Is over the new FBI headquarters.

Also in local news… Looks like the Decepticons have prevailed in a local fight over Transformers.

Ca$hing in? Herschel Walker’s wife initially opposed his Senate run, until she realized it was a way to cash in. Like her husband’s candidacy, this ploy failed.

Vivekmentum! The longshot

GOP candidate has a

It’s incredibly dumb.

Conspiracy Ron… Has some interesting worries about the Federal Reserve.

“But it might work for us…” Team DeSantis is hoping it can win delegates late to push him over the top. A plotline straight out of Arrested Development.

The Neuroscience… of Outrage Porn (and how to deal with it.)

The Big Maple Leaf Coin heist… Your #LongRead of the day.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Join now

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.