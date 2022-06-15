Truth, Lies and Consequences?
Bulwark livestream for June 16
Will Saletan, Mona Charen, and Bill Kristol with join Tim Miller for discussion on the progress of the January 6 committee hearings. This edition of Thursday Night Bulwark will start at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 16.
Exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Related reading:
Will Saletan: If Trump Wasn’t Lying, That’s Worse
Tim Miller: No, Bill Stepien, You Weren’t On “Team Normal.” You Were On “Team Coup.”
Mona Charen: Of Course Trump Is Responsible for His Lies
Bill Kristol: The Forest and the Trees
