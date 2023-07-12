Ukraine: Either They Get Into NATO, or They Get Nukes
Also: Elon Musk is suing the lawyers who beat him in court because he says it is easy for lawyers to beat him in court. Yes. This is a real thing.
1. Vilnius
There’s a NATO summit today in Vilnius, birthplace of the great Marko Ramius. Important things are happening there, but it’s worth getting down to the foundational choice the West faces with regard to Ukraine.
Because either:
(1) Ukraine is eventually brought into NATO.
Or,
(2) Ukraine will become a nuclear state.
That’s it. That’s the rock-bottom line. The logic chain here is both clear and inexorable.