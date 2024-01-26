Recently in The Bulwark:

Steven Pifer, Carlos Pascual, John Herbst, William Taylor, John Tefft, and Marie Yovanovitch: Ukraine Is Committed to Europe and Democracy

LAST MONTH, THE EUROPEAN UNION formally agreed to begin accession negotiations with Ukraine, recognizing Ukraine’s future as a free democracy and a full member of the community of European nations. If the twenty-seven member states of the EU can see Ukraine’s future clearly, why can’t Thomas Graham?

“WE DON’T HAVE AS MUCH TO FEAR about fake things on the Internet as we might initially have assumed,” writes Walter Scheirer in his new book’s last chapter. The whole online misinformation thing is a bit overblown, he argues: Those concerned with the proliferation of falsehoods on the internet are alarmists, unable to recognize and appreciate how online misinformation fits within the long historical continuity of falsehoods, mischief, and pranks that stretches back into antiquity.

KEN BURNS HAS TAKEN for the subject and title of his latest project the ancient cattle of the Great Plains, the American buffalo (Bison bison to the scientists). Like all Burns’s subjects—baseball, the Civil War, country music, the West itself—it is an unerring straight shot to the heart of Americana

The image above was generated by AI… But the quote is from a great Addison Del Mastro item from his Deleted Scenes on KMart that’s worth your time. Tempus Fugit!

It was a bad day for Trump… In the most recent iteration of the E. Jean Carroll trial.

George Conway Explains It All (To Sarah Longwell)… Go sign up right now on Apple Podcasts.

Mazi Pilip’s Phantom Campaign for Congress… The Republican hopeful to keep George Santos’s seat in Republican hands is nowhere to be found. (LI Insider)

In Local News… The battle lines over the future of the Wizards / Capitals have been pretty clearly drawn, writes newsletter pal Andrew Beaujon. (Washingtonian)

Jerry Saltz’s home… is actually perfect. (h/t Joe Perticone)

It’s Amazing How Many Americans Think They Live in the Midwest… When They Don’t. (WSJ)

