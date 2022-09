Hon. Eric Edelman will join Cathy Young and JVL to review the state of affairs in the war in Ukraine. Eric is a former ambassador, undersecretary for policy at the DOD, and host of the Shield of the Republic podcast.

This edition of the Thursday Night Bulwark livestream will start at 8:00 p.m. ET on September 15.

Exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

