A French AMX-10RC wheeled reconnaissance vehicle patrols

THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE’S ANNOUNCEMENT Friday that it would send “hundreds of thousands” of dual-purpose improved cluster munition (DPICM) artillery rounds to Ukraine illustrates everything that is wrong with the Biden administration’s policy regarding the war in Ukraine: It’s the right decision, but made far too late. DPICM rounds, which include a mix of anti-personnel and anti-armor bomblets that are released over a broad area, will help to offset Russian artillery advantages over the Ukrainians.The original point of cluster munitions was to slow mass enemy attacks, first in Vietnam and then later against a prospective Red Army onslaught in the Cold War. They were employed to some effect against Iraqi trench lines in Desert Storm, becoming lionized as “Steel Rain,” and would be useful against the fortifications the Russians have constructed across southern Ukraine.

PRESIDENT BIDEN IS SENDING HIS top cabinet officials to China, ostensibly to lessen tensions between Washington and Beijing. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing in June, and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen visited last week. But in trying to warm U.S.-China relations, the Biden administration is playing into Beijing’s hands by helping China’s “united front” agenda. While the term “united front” implies to Americans a common cause in a shared enterprise, to officials of the Chinese Communist Party, the term refers to the Leninist tactic of exploiting and coopting non-party groups to achieve the party’s objectives.

LAST WEEK, THE STATES OF MISSOURI AND LOUISIANA (along with a number of individual plaintiffs) secured a preliminary injunction prohibiting a host of federal agencies from communicating with “social-media companies for the purpose of urging, encouraging, pressuring, or inducing” the “reduction of content containing protected free speech.” The ruling temporarily prohibits the government personnel—specifically naming several White House staffers, the CDC, the FBI, the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of State, and a slew of other federal agencies, officials, and employees—from even speaking to Google, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media companies about misinformation online. This is a big legal deal.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Monday! Hope your weekend went better than that of this Michigan Republican who was trying to attend a state GOP meeting: "He kicked me in my balls as soon as I opened the door.” How much closer can we get to Idiocracy?

Inside Launchpad 39A’s “rubber room”… A cool relic of the space race.

The 2024 election will be an informational nightmare… Writing in NYMag, John Herrman observes: “News,” as a type of content people consciously consume, is at best in flux and at worst suffering secular decline.

The Poisoning of the American Mind: Conclusion… Our friends at Connors Forum offer some recommendations.

Is ignorance of current events bliss? Nicholas Grossman, a “news junkie that (temporarily) logged off” offers his reflections on “politics, social media, internet discourse, and New Twitter.”

Sweden closer to NATO, finally… It looks like the Turkey road bump has been cleared, and Hungary, too. And wouldn’t you know? Turkey’s getting some F-16s and US backing to join the EU.

Where does the pandemic furniture go when nobody wants it? Even the $1,000 chairs? The dump.

Release me… Matt Labash wonders: Are we freeing our fish, or do they free us?

The many ways Ron DeSantis hurts his own cause… Max Burns writes: “The DeSantis campaign has so far been a slow reveal of every awkward habit the governor has developed over years cloistered in the GOP echo chamber.”

Comedian Tom Segura’s famous neighbor… Is a U.S. Senator and this NSFW story will have you in stitches.

Everything you need to know… About Moms for “Liberty.”

Elly De La Cruz goes full Sandlot… Stealing 2nd, 3rd, and home.

