Russians lounging on a beach near Novofedorivka in occupied Crimea were startled by two massive explosions rising over the nearby military air base. Soon, the roads were jammed as cars fled over the Kerch Strait Bridge, a towering monument to Russia’s 2014 conquest of the Ukrainian peninsula. On Tuesday, Ukraine conducted its most daring strike since it sank the Russian Black Sea flagship Moskva. While Ukraine hasn’t yet publicly taken responsibility, multiple Ukrainian officials have confirmed it off the record. Kyiv seems to be using the same playbook it employed for a high-profile strike into Russian territory earlier this year, when Ukrainian officials didn’t immediately claim responsibility for the strike, helping to mitigate the chance of a Russian escalation in response.

You’ll always find a wide variety of opinions here at The Bulwark, but one issue where there’s near-uniformity is the shared belief that Alex Jones should be strapped to a Falcon Heavy rocket and yeeted directly into the sun at the first opportunity. Unfortunately, we live in the darkest possible timeline and don’t get to have nice things. So instead we have to settle for the schadenfreude of watching the conclusion of the first of several lawsuits that have been filed against Jones for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress (IIED) by the parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook school massacre. The repeated legal misconduct by Jones and his attorney during the trial sapped some of the intrigue; the judge in Austin ruled last year that Jones should lose by default for repeatedly withholding evidence that court rules require to be shared between the litigants. The trial on damages ended last week, with a jury finding Jones should pay $4.1 million in compensatory damages to two parents, followed by a separate award of punitive damages (called “exemplary” damages in Texas) in the amount of $45.2 million. Maybe this sounds low to you, based on what a pile of human garbage Jones is. But the truth is actually worse. Jones will never pay that $45.2 million. Because of tort reform caps, those punitive damages are going to get pared back to a meager $750,000.

The lies, conspiracies, demonizing, and sedition didn't start with Trump. The Newt Gingrich era set the ball in motion — and Trump stood on the sidelines, waiting and watching for his shot.

Hal Brands and Michael Beckley's new book, Danger Zone: The Coming Conflict with China, drops next week.

Last week, a venerable human rights watchdog group’s apparent attempt to both-sides Russia’s war in Ukraine caused an immediate and near-unanimous outcry. An August 4 Amnesty International statement titled “Ukrainian fighting tactics endanger civilians” was widely denounced as a gift to Vladimir Putin and his propaganda machine; the fallout included not only intense criticism in the media but the resignation of the director of Amnesty’s Ukraine office, Oksana Pokalchuk. On August 7, Amnesty put out a follow-up that defended the earlier statement while expressing regret for “the distress and anger” it had caused. Is the backlash justified—a reasonable response to a “morally myopic” stance taken by Amnesty? Or is it a striking example of what Ukraine skeptics such as Glenn Greenwald have claimed is an pro-Ukraine consensus that effectively censors critical views?

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Merrick Garland responds. Time for a narrative change for the GOP.

The right’s attack on Bruce Reinhart… A magistrate judge in Florida named Bruce Reinhart was the guy who signed the papers authorizing the FBI to search the orange god king’s Elba.

Therefore, he must be a bad guy who needs to be attacked in the void created between the raid and AG Merrick Garland’s statement earlier today.

The attack on Reinhart was intense, with, well, let’s play the greatest hits:

A few things to consider:

Reinhardt was a Jeb! donor.

A former federal prosecutor

He wasn’t appointed by any president, as is the case with magistrates.

They had to delete his bio for fear of threats from the website.

And here is, before before appointed by FL Judges to his position, on Newsmax(!) in 2015 on Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified info.

Seems pretty consistent if you ask me.

Whatever happened to back the blue? FOX’s Steve Doocy calls out Steve Scalise.

Speaking of Florida… They are about to join other states, like Virginia, in having a Gadsden flag license plate. Only… Florida isn’t one of the 13 colonies. I guess since the Tea Party is dead, it is a way of knowing your neighbor wants to spend an extra $60 telling people… they don’t want the government treating on them?

The home run cycle. Only the second time it’s been done in the minors. Congrats.

David Burns has changed his mind… On Mike Lee’s texts. A must read.

How the USPS fixes your bad handwriting… And makes sure you get your letter.

The costs of green energy… Still involve controversial mining.

