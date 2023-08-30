Recently in The Bulwark:

VIVEK RAMASWAMY IS RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT as the heir to Donald Trump. Like Trump, he disdains political experience, rejects institutional constraints, and floats authoritarian ideas. He has proposed raising the voting age for most people to 25. He has vowed to purge 75 percent of the federal workforce. He wants to eliminate numerous agencies—including the FBI, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission—and he has suggested that if Congress doesn’t comply, he’ll impose such sweeping changes by executive order and dare the courts to stop him.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

THE PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a reminder of the insidious imbalance of conspiracy theories: They are always easier to state than to disprove. RFK Jr. can make a claim in minutes that can take hours to dispute and explain. Give him three hours—say, the length of a Joe Rogan episode—and RFK Jr. can unspool so many falsehoods and semi-truths that untangling them fully would require a book-length response. As the COVID-19 pandemic fades, the public has built a healthy resistance against spurious claims about COVID medication or vaccines, claims the ostensible Democratic candidate has done much to advance. However, we have no such safeguard against the uptake of disinformation about agriculture and industry, and RFK Jr.’s conspiratorial claims in those areas stand out as being equally pervasive, tendentious, and plain wrong.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN HAS BEEN TRIED AND CONVICTED on multiple felony charges, along with his son Hunter and brother James. Sentencing was initially slated for August 29, but that has now been pushed back to September 7. These three members of the “Biden Crime Family,” as it is known, were convicted on August 17 after a bench trial in a Citizens’ Court in Boise, Idaho, presided over by Citizens’ Judge Michael Pendleton, of charges returned by a Citizens’ Grand Jury nearly two years earlier. The prosecutor in the case was Larry Klayman, founder of the groups Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch. The defendants put on no defense, which Klayman took as an admission that their actions—crimes, really—were indefensible.

🚨 OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Wednesday! Be sure to save the date as Chris Cillizza joins JVL and Will Saletan tomorrow night on TNB to discuss the end of the summer.

And tonight! At 9:36 Eastern, poke your head outside and take a gander at the Blue Supermoon, something we haven’t seen in ten years!

It was nice to be in the D.C. office today… And see some friendly Bulwark faces. It was also nice to walk the old neighborhood and marvel how it’s changed during the Pandemic. DuPont Circle has a Chick-fil-A? The Australian Embassy was temporarily in the National Geographic building? How times change.

I made the mistake of walking into the new Omega watch boutique on Connecticut Avenue, and I shouldn’t show you this, but it’s the Seamaster Ultra Deep on the far right. Love that color. And 20,000 feet water resistance! I did what I do whenever I see a gorgeous watch that’s out of my price range. I buy a lotto ticket, and if I don’t win, I move on. But it sure was pretty.

Prayers for our readers in Florida… Stay safe in the coming days of post-Hurricane Idalia. If you’d like to help, consider donating to the Florida Disaster Fund.

I’d like to co-sign this item… Because the Republican primary is over.

Meanwhile, in Arizona… Are we going to be cursed with a Blake Masters / Kari Lake primary?

Bronny James didn’t actually suffer a vaccine injury… Will FOX apologize for pushing conspiracy theories?

The end of the Kelly’s Era? The well known Senate happy hour spot / CatholicU haunt might have its days numbered.

A Good, Clean Sparring Match… Matt Labash dukes it out with a reader.

Do the Presidential Candidates Like the Constitution… or Just the Idea of it?

Who wants a CNN breaking news alert during their movie? The folks at Warner Brothers have a bad idea in the works.

Peter Navarro doesn’t like signs… This video is deeply funny. Navarro tried to steal a “Trump Lost!” sign after a judge denied him executive privilege protection for his efforts around January 6 and resulting contempt charges.

How Larry Klayman deposed Roger Stone… Reader Stephen D. says: “it’s more unhinged then you can possibly imagine”

Is Judge Cannon preparing to kneecap Trump's Florida documents case? Spoiler alert: Yes.

Here’s why the Kids Online Safety Act… Is well intentioned but awful.

The Feds come for Musk… I’m sure he’ll take this investigation about “Project 42” well.

Sen. McConnell freezes in front of cameras, again… When asked about running for re-election. This is… not good? A spox says: “Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today.” Say what you will about Mitch McConnell, one real big worry were he to retire soon is: who’d replace him? Even if you think he’s the Grim Reaper (which he said to think of him as), do you know what’s worse? A sociopath. And that’ll be the question: will the few remaining “adult” Senators prevail or will the reactionary caucus win out?

Meanwhile, the House… Is only getting younger.

Add to all of this… Dianne Feinstein’s vote attendance due to health issues, and the increase of bouts of COVID in the chamber… And the fall is looking a lot more legislatively uncertain!

“It Takes All of Us”: A Playbook for Protecting the 2024 Election.

Rudy takes the L… After a federal judge granted default judgment in the defamation case brought by two Georgia election workers. The Judge did not hold back, cutting Rudy a new one in the ruling.

