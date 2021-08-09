Voting Machine Tampering Is Coming From Inside The MAGA House

Tim Miller on the potential crimes of the Colorado County Clerk.

10 hr agoShare

Voting Machine Tampering Is Coming From Inside The MAGA House

TIM MILLER: Colorado County Clerk Tina Peters May Have Committed The Very Crime She Accused The Left Of Committing

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Max Boot: Why It Might Be Worse Next Time

On today's podcast Max Boot joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss coups past and future; vaccine passports; the politics of nihilism; Tucker's Hungarian Rhapsody; and the fascist-curious right.

MORNING SHOTS: Tucker's Orwellian Tour 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES: The Right's new Fascist Temptation

THE TRIAD: End the Vaccine Wars 🔐

JVL: Can't we all just get along?

WEEKEND SHOTS: The GOP Blames Migrants. Again. 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES: On our Sunday mailbag.

JVL’S NEWSLETTER OF NEWSLETTERS: America Spent $2.2 Trillion in Afghanistan. What Did That Buy for the Afghan People? 🔓

Even Without Conviction, Impeachment Will Remove Cuomo from Office

KIMBERLY WEHLE: And his creepy whataboutism is no defense.

Women and the Draft: The Latest in a Long Line of Clashes Over Conscription

NICHOLAS MOSVICK: We’ve been fighting about the draft since the Founding.

COVID Compassion Fatigue

AMANDA CARPENTER: How long can we keep caring about the unvaccinated?

Mike Rowe’s Dirty Lies

JONATHAN V. LAST: The voice of the working class goes anti-anti-anti-vaxx.

Happy Monday! Is it Monday? After my trip last week, I’ve sort of lost track of time.

As cool as this slide looks, it did not work. The twins had to scoot down it. And unlike a playground slide in my HOA or provided by the government, it cost $40 a person. Ask me if I’m bitter about Sesame Place. (I am.)

The deep state… But not in the way you woulda thunk:

Twitter avatar for @NGrossman81Nicholas Grossman @NGrossman81
33 FBI employees were leaking about investigations involving Hillary Clinton or the Clinton Foundation. Media covered that story more than any other in the 2016 campaign. Claims that the "deep state" and the media were trying to take down Trump's candidacy don't match reality.

Brad Heath @bradheath

The IG says 33 FBI employees were in touch around Oct. 2016 with reporters breaking stories about the Clinton investigation, the Clinton foundation and allegations Giuliani was making publicly, using their government devices. https://t.co/IaAGYagcwd

August 6th 2021

91 Retweets

She’s running…

Twitter avatar for @VickyHartzlerMOVicky Hartzler @VickyHartzlerMO
I enjoyed visiting with President Trump this afternoon about farming and the importance of the #MOSEN race. I will always fight for the America First agenda and the principles that made our country the greatest on earth. #MAGA Image

August 9th 2021

4 Retweets

Is this bad?

Twitter avatar for @agearanAnne Rumsey Gearan @agearan
NEW: Melissa DeRosa, top aide to Cuomo, resigns in wake of state attorney general report By @jdawsey1 Melissa DeRosa, top aide to Cuomo, resigns in wake of state attorney general’s reportThe investigation into allegations of harassment by the New York governor also detailed DeRosa’s role in an effort to discredit one of his accusers.washingtonpost.com

August 9th 2021

25 Retweets

Touring Starbase with Elon Musk…

On the Levin brothers…

Twitter avatar for @nannburkeMelissa Nann Burke @nannburke
I wrote about the loving friendship between brothers Sandy and Carl Levin, the political duo from Michigan who each served 36 years in Congress: detroitnews.com/story/news/pol… via @detroitnewsThe Detroit Newsdetroitnews.com

August 8th 2021

19 Retweets

Your infuriating read of the day. It’s at the NYTimes, but no spoilers.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

