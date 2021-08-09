Voting Machine Tampering Is Coming From Inside The MAGA House
Tim Miller on the potential crimes of the Colorado County Clerk.
TIM MILLER: Colorado County Clerk Tina Peters May Have Committed The Very Crime She Accused The Left Of Committing
Max Boot: Why It Might Be Worse Next Time
On today's podcast Max Boot joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss coups past and future; vaccine passports; the politics of nihilism; Tucker's Hungarian Rhapsody; and the fascist-curious right.
MORNING SHOTS: Tucker's Orwellian Tour 🔓
CHARLIE SYKES: The Right's new Fascist Temptation
THE TRIAD: End the Vaccine Wars 🔐
JVL: Can't we all just get along?
WEEKEND SHOTS: The GOP Blames Migrants. Again. 🔓
CHARLIE SYKES: On our Sunday mailbag.
JVL’S NEWSLETTER OF NEWSLETTERS: America Spent $2.2 Trillion in Afghanistan. What Did That Buy for the Afghan People? 🔓
How we teach history is what’s critical – David S. Kerr, InsideNOVA
Joe Biden Should Follow George Washington’s Lead and ‘Inoculate All the Troops’ – Craig Bruce Smith, TIME
Get the shot to give children a shot – Jerry A. Bridgham, Jacksonville.com
Man Was Held for More Than 2 Years Over Mistaken Identity, His Lawyer Says – Alyssa Lukpat, NYTimes
Biden signs into law Congressional Gold Medals for Capitol Police, MPD – Chris Marquette, Roll Call
Even Without Conviction, Impeachment Will Remove Cuomo from Office
KIMBERLY WEHLE: And his creepy whataboutism is no defense.
Women and the Draft: The Latest in a Long Line of Clashes Over Conscription
NICHOLAS MOSVICK: We’ve been fighting about the draft since the Founding.
COVID Compassion Fatigue
AMANDA CARPENTER: How long can we keep caring about the unvaccinated?
Mike Rowe’s Dirty Lies
JONATHAN V. LAST: The voice of the working class goes anti-anti-anti-vaxx.
Happy Monday! Is it Monday? After my trip last week, I’ve sort of lost track of time.
The deep state… But not in the way you woulda thunk:
Brad Heath @bradheathThe IG says 33 FBI employees were in touch around Oct. 2016 with reporters breaking stories about the Clinton investigation, the Clinton foundation and allegations Giuliani was making publicly, using their government devices. https://t.co/IaAGYagcwd
