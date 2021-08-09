Voting Machine Tampering Is Coming From Inside The MAGA House

Leading The Bulwark…

TIM MILLER: Colorado County Clerk Tina Peters May Have Committed The Very Crime She Accused The Left Of Committing

On today's podcast Max Boot joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss coups past and future; vaccine passports; the politics of nihilism; Tucker's Hungarian Rhapsody; and the fascist-curious right.

CHARLIE SYKES: The Right's new Fascist Temptation

THE TRIAD: End the Vaccine Wars 🔐

JVL: Can't we all just get along?

CHARLIE SYKES: On our Sunday mailbag.

KIMBERLY WEHLE: And his creepy whataboutism is no defense.

NICHOLAS MOSVICK: We’ve been fighting about the draft since the Founding.

AMANDA CARPENTER: How long can we keep caring about the unvaccinated?

JONATHAN V. LAST: The voice of the working class goes anti-anti-anti-vaxx.

Happy Monday! Is it Monday? After my trip last week, I’ve sort of lost track of time.

As cool as this slide looks, it did not work. The twins had to scoot down it. And unlike a playground slide in my HOA or provided by the government, it cost $40 a person. Ask me if I’m bitter about Sesame Place. (I am.)

The deep state… But not in the way you woulda thunk:

She’s running…

Is this bad?

Touring Starbase with Elon Musk…

On the Levin brothers…

Your infuriating read of the day. It’s at the NYTimes, but no spoilers.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.