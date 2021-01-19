'Wandavision' Reviewed! Plus, Armie Hammer's Cannibalism Conundrum

This week on Across the Movie Aisle, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) review the MCU’s big new release: Wandavision, now streaming on Disney+. Plus, in controversies and nontroversies: how much privacy Armie Hammer should be afforded after he felt forced to abandon a movie shoot following the release of damaging DMs and claims of controlling behavior by an ex-girlfriend? And don’t forget to check out our members-only episode on the defining films of the Trump Era! You won’t want to miss Sonny, Alyssa, and Peter’s choices there.