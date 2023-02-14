Feb 14 • 40M

Was 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Mesmerizing?

Plus: Does the celeb-heavy Super Bowl suggest selling out has gone too far?

 
0:00
-39:34
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to this podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
Episode details
Comments

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask if all the famous faces at the Super Bowl mean it’s time to make selling out a dirty word again. Then they review Magic Mike’s Last Dance, a movie that doesn’t seem quite sure as to why it exists. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for an episode on Channing Tatum, one of our last movie stars. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share

Share