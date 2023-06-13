Was the Censorship of 'The French Connection' Inevitable?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss whether or not the digital censorship of The French Connection is the inevitable result of our puritanical desire to protect present audiences from past prejudices. Then they discuss Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Sure, it’s a little boring, but at least it’s more coherent than Revenge of the Fallen! (The FAQ referenced in the episode can be found here.) Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode on toy-based movies. And if you enjoyed the episode, share it with a friend!

