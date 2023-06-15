Today we’re going to talk about the reality of governing versus fighting Twitter wars as a form of entertainment. But first: come and hang out with me tonight on the TNB livestream at 8pm in the East. We’re going to talk about Trump’s arraignment and also have a special guest for a tiny bit of logo talk at the end.

And before we get started, let me give you a teaser from Item #2 today:

“Don’t make me hold a fucking groundhog.”

How can you resist that? Let’s go.

Join now

(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

1. The President of All the People