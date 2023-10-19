The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
We Need a Renaissance in Deterrence Policy
0:00
-54:21

We Need a Renaissance in Deterrence Policy

The Bulwark
Oct 19, 2023
Share

Eric welcomes Franklin C. Miller, a Principal at the Scowcroft Group and long time public servant at the Department of State, Defense and the White House with deep expertise on nuclear strategy, escalation dynamics and deterrence. They discuss the loss of intellectual capital in the nuclear strategy arena after the end of the Cold War, the numerous panels and reports that have testified to that loss, the nature of Putin and other Russian officials nuclear threats in Ukraine war context, traditional Russian attitudes towards and compliance with arms control agreements, steps that NATO can take to enhance its deterrent posture in the face of Russian nuclear sabre rattling, the challenges of deterring both Russia and China (the so-called 3 body problem) as nuclear peers, and a precis of the just released (Oct. 12) report of the congressionally mandated Commission on the Strategic Posture of the United States.

America's Strategic Posture Commission Report:
https://www.ida.org/-/media/feature/publications/A/Am/Americas%20Strategic%20Posture/Strategic-Posture-Commission-Report.pdf

https://www.nato.int/docu/review/articles/2023/09/29/the-urgent-imperative-to-maintain-natos-nuclear-deterrence/index.html

https://www.armed-services.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Edelman-Miller%20Opening%20Statement%20SASC%20Hearing%20Sept.%2020%2020225.pdf

https://www.foreignaffairs.com/united-states/us-nuclear-arsenal-can-deter-both-china-and-russia

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

0 Comments
The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. We probe beyond the hive mind of Washington conventional wisdom on national security and foreign affairs.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
The Bulwark
Recent Episodes
53:23
Liz Cheney on American Authoritarianism
  
The Bulwark
49:16
What Happens if the House Fails in its Obligation
  
The Bulwark
51:46
Eric and Eliot Look at the Bright Side
  
The Bulwark
54:57
This War is Going to End Exactly How the West Decides it Will
  
The Bulwark
57:33
We Need a Zero Tolerance Iran Policy
  
The Bulwark
1:03:50
David Petraeus & Andrew Roberts on War
  
The Bulwark
1:05:04
Barbarossa: The war in the east
  
The Bulwark
55:21
What happens when the Russians come to your country
  
The Bulwark