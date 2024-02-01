We Need a Zero Tolerance Iran Policy

Eric and Eliot (joining from the Iberian Peninsula) discuss the Iranian strike on US soldiers located at Tower 22 in Jordan and the Administration's options for retaliation. They consider the argument's in Eliot's Atlantic piece suggesting that the US needs an entirely new strategy for Iran, the nature of the regime, and the difficulty American government officials have with ideological antagonists motivated by religious impulses. They discuss the current situation in Ukraine and the divisions between President Zelensky and Commander of the Armed Services General Zaluzhny as well as the Russo-centric assumptions of American politicians and policymakers. They discuss the potential for European states to fill the gap in material support to Ukraine created by the US political stalemate. They also consider the ICJ genocide case brought by South Africa against Israel and the scandal surrounding UNWRA workers participating in the Hamas October 7 assault and hostage taking in Israel. Finally they discuss the role of Antonio Salazar's corporatist, authoritarian (but not Fascist) dictatorship in Portugal.



https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2024/01/iran-problem/677282/



https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/iran/2015-12-14/time-get-tough-tehran



https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/middle-east/2020-04-13/next-iranian-revolution



https://www.foreignaffairs.com/middle-east/iran-protesters-want-regime-change



https://www.amazon.com/Revolution-Aftermath-Forging-Strategy-toward/dp/0817921540#customerReviews



https://www.amazon.com/Salazar-Dictator-Who-Refused-Die/dp/1787383881



