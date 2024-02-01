The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
We Need a Zero Tolerance Iran Policy
0:00
-57:33

We Need a Zero Tolerance Iran Policy

The Bulwark
Feb 1, 2024
Share

Eric and Eliot (joining from the Iberian Peninsula) discuss the Iranian strike on US soldiers located at Tower 22 in Jordan and the Administration's options for retaliation. They consider the argument's in Eliot's Atlantic piece suggesting that the US needs an entirely new strategy for Iran, the nature of the regime, and the difficulty American government officials  have with ideological antagonists motivated by religious impulses. They discuss the current situation in Ukraine and the divisions between President Zelensky and Commander of the Armed Services General Zaluzhny as well as the Russo-centric assumptions of American politicians and policymakers. They discuss the potential for European states to fill the gap in material support to Ukraine created by the US political stalemate. They also consider the ICJ genocide case brought by South Africa against Israel and the scandal surrounding UNWRA workers participating in the Hamas October 7 assault and hostage taking in Israel. Finally they discuss the role of Antonio Salazar's corporatist, authoritarian (but not Fascist) dictatorship in Portugal.
  
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2024/01/iran-problem/677282/

https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/iran/2015-12-14/time-get-tough-tehran

https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/middle-east/2020-04-13/next-iranian-revolution

https://www.foreignaffairs.com/middle-east/iran-protesters-want-regime-change

https://www.amazon.com/Revolution-Aftermath-Forging-Strategy-toward/dp/0817921540#customerReviews

https://www.amazon.com/Salazar-Dictator-Who-Refused-Die/dp/1787383881

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

0 Comments
The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. We probe beyond the hive mind of Washington conventional wisdom on national security and foreign affairs.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
The Bulwark
Recent Episodes
53:23
Liz Cheney on American Authoritarianism
  
The Bulwark
49:16
What Happens if the House Fails in its Obligation
  
The Bulwark
51:46
Eric and Eliot Look at the Bright Side
  
The Bulwark
54:57
This War is Going to End Exactly How the West Decides it Will
  
The Bulwark
1:03:50
David Petraeus & Andrew Roberts on War
  
The Bulwark
1:05:04
Barbarossa: The war in the east
  
The Bulwark
55:21
What happens when the Russians come to your country
  
The Bulwark