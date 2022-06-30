The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
Wearing Russian Sanctions like a Badge of Honor (with David Kramer)
0:00
-49:36

Wearing Russian Sanctions like a Badge of Honor (with David Kramer)

The Bulwark
Jun 30, 2022
Share

Eric and Eliot return with special guest David Kramer, the Managing Director of Global Policy at the George W. Bush Institute and former Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, and who incidentally has just been sanctioned by the Russian government (wear it as a badge of honor David!). They discuss the status of the war in Ukraine, the nature of the Russian regime, the prospects for change in Russia, the economic state of the war, and much more.

Email us with your feedback at shieldoftherepublic@gmail.com.

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

0 Comments
The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. We probe beyond the hive mind of Washington conventional wisdom on national security and foreign affairs.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Pocket Casts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
The Bulwark
Recent Episodes
50:46
What Happens if the House Fails in its Obligation
  
The Bulwark
53:16
Eric and Eliot Look at the Bright Side
  
The Bulwark
56:42
This War is Going to End Exactly How the West Decides it Will
  
The Bulwark
58:33
We Need a Zero Tolerance Iran Policy
  
The Bulwark
1:04:50
David Petraeus & Andrew Roberts on War
  
The Bulwark
1:06:04
Barbarossa: The war in the east
  
The Bulwark
56:21
What happens when the Russians come to your country
  
The Bulwark
56:56
The Price of Strategic Slovenliness
  
The Bulwark