Welcome Home, Anti-Trumpers?

DAVID HOLT: The job of elected officials is to tell people the truth. Even when they want to hear lies.

On today’s Bulwark Podcast, Quinta Jurecic from Lawfarejoins Charlie Sykes to talk about the Trump/Raffensperger tape, the GOP’s response, and whether Trump considering a self-pardon is a way of daring the Biden administration and others to charge him with crimes.

A.B. Stoddard joins the group on New Year's Eve to discuss the lows (many) and highs (there were some) of 2020.

JVL deconstructs the the "calm down" conservatives.

SECRET PODCAST: Another Perfect Call

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water . . .

MORNING SHOTS: What We Learned From The Trump Tape

“So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

TIM MILLER: We believe in nothing . . . except God-King Trump.

MONA CHAREN: Once the paper of record for conservative opinion-makers, the Journal’s editorial page has betrayed its readers.

STUART STEVENS remembers the Mississippi governor who changed his life.

RICHARD NORTH PATTERSON: The pardons of Manafort, Stone, and Flynn fit into a long pattern of abuse and obstruction regarding Trump’s Russia connections.

WILLIAM KRISTOL: The Republican party and the conservative movement must now choose: Trump or America.

AMANDA CARPENTER: He stood by as Team Trump tried to overturn the election. Even now he refuses to smack down the Big Lie.

TIM MILLER: From Dua to Phoebe, our weird year in music.

BRIAN KAREM: The longing to belong that has led Trump’s supporters to forgive his failings and embrace his misdeeds.

AMANDA CARPENTER: There’s not a dime’s worth of difference between the “crazies” and the Very Serious People in the GOP.

While I’m glad to see… All of these fence sitters and “we like the judges/tax cuts” types finally realize that Trump has found a line he could cross that would make them concerned… I wonder, what are they going to next? We’ve all seen this story before. Remember when Susan Collins thought Trump had learned ‘a pretty big lesson’? Acta non verba.

My God, What Have We Done? Friend and former colleague Chris Deaton was reminded of this TWS story he wrote today, apropos of nothing… Here’s Marco Rubio in 2016:

There is going to be a reckoning here. I don't know if it's going to happen before this election or after this election, but there's going to come a moment where people in the conservative movement who are supporting Donald Trump are going to stop and say, My God, what have we done? What have we done? There's going to be prominent people out there that are going to spend a significant amount of time over the next few years explaining away how they fell into this over the last few months. Because Donald Trump, by no standard, is he a conservative. By no other measure can you argue that he is a serious presidential candidate. This is a man who has refused to offer a serious solution on any major issue, and to the extent he has, it's crazy policies that would harm the country.

Better batten down the hatches, Sen. Rubio.

Analyzing Trump’s Temporary Restraining Order request…

Do read the whole thread.

