Share this postWe're Going Live!plus.thebulwark.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailNotesWe're Going Live!Join us on YouTube at 3pm ETMay 17, 2023292ShareShare this postWe're Going Live!plus.thebulwark.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailNotesThe gang hasn’t been in the same room since January. Today at 3pm ET, Sarah, Tim, and JVL will tape The Next Level live from the worldwide headquarters of The Bulwark. Join us! Watch on YouTube292ShareShare this postWe're Going Live!plus.thebulwark.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailNotesPrevious
I need to see JVL's O'Reilly "we'll do it live" impression
I actually carved out part of my day so I can watch this live.