Wes Anderson's Experimental Netflix Shorts

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) break down the business sense of Universal paying $400 million for the rights to a movie trilogy that just saw its first entry open to $27 million. (The streaming wars are wild, you guys.) Then they review the initial fruits of another big rights purchase: Wes Anderson’s four short films for Netflix based on short stories written by Roald Dahl. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode on some of our favorite short films. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

