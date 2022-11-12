What a Week!

Share this postWhat a Week!plus.thebulwark.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailNov 12 • 2MWhat a Week!2 hr ago1Share this postWhat a Week!plus.thebulwark.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmail 1.0×0:00-2:16Open in playerListen on);Substack AppGet a private RSS link for listeningSubscribe to this podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.JoinAudio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Appears in this episodeKatie CooperCharlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.JoinEpisode detailsCommentsSarah has a special message for Focus Group fans as we wait for the remaining election results. Share this postWhat a Week!plus.thebulwark.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailLike this post