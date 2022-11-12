Nov 12 • 2M

What a Week!

1
 
1.0×
0:00
-2:16
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to this podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Katie Cooper
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
Comments

Sarah has a special message for Focus Group fans as we wait for the remaining election results.