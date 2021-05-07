What About Uncomprehensive Immigration Reform?

Linda Chavez lays out a road map.

Jim Swift
May 7Share

Leading The Bulwark…

Featured Image

What About Uncomprehensive Immigration Reform?

LINDA CHAVEZ: If a grand bargain is impossible, a series of discrete steps might be almost as good.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

David Frum on The Phoniness of Tucker Carlson

On today’s Bulwark podcast, David Frum joins Charlie Sykes to talk about why Tucker Carlson is a phony, COVID-19 and risk, Liz Cheney, the GOP and moving on from Trumpism, and why the ever-changing loyalty tests aren’t going to stop any time soon.

Cheney: Too Honest for the GOP

David French helps the panel diagnose the GOP's sickness. The group also talks about voter ID and the Biden daycare plan.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: Hackery, Sophistry, and Cant 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES on who had the worst takes on Liz Cheney,

THE TRIAD: The Newsletter of Newsletters 🔐

JVL on some newsletters you should really check out.

SECRET POD: The Ballad of Liz Cheney 🔐

Better to keep your head down and stay in the game? Or to stand up for the truth, whatever the cost?

TNB: Lizapalooza! 🔐

Amanda, Bill, Mona, and Tim discuss: Liz Cheney and Elise Stefanik, the House GOP, Fox and COVID nuttery, and Facebook and Donald Trump.

Join now

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

Featured Image

Shadow Literature

KEITH OSMUN: Fiction featuring ‘replacement theory’ has given the racist ideology new life.

Featured Image

Three States and a Funeral (for the Republican Party)

BURDETT A. LOOMIS AND MARC C. JOHNSON: If you want to see the next version of the GOP, look at the states where it dominates the legislatures.

Review: Wrath of Man

SONNY BUNCH wonders: what are YOU looking for from theaters as we return to them?

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Remember when Republicans thought cake bakers should get an exemption of conscience? I do. But now, Wyoming is arming up to sue other states if they stop using coal. Seriously.

Well, well, well, if it weren’t the consequences of my own actions…

Twitter avatar for @isaac_schorrIsaac Schorr @isaac_schorr
Ted Cruz did this to himself Image

May 7th 2021

8 Retweets

And this follow up from Philip Bump is sure to enrage or entertain you.

I never thought the Leopards would eat my face!

Twitter avatar for @EWEricksonErick Erickson @EWErickson
🚨🚨🚨 GOP DANGER ewerickson.substack.com/p/-gop-danger Image

May 7th 2021

9 Retweets

Is Parler OK? The alt-right’s favorite social media platform remains down.

Many people are saying… Which people, Newsmax? Oh, the media? Aces.

Twitter avatar for @AcynAcyn @Acyn
Question: There’s a growing perception that this is just the third term of President Obama. What do you say to people who say that? Psaki: Who’s saying that? Question: You’ve heard that a lot in the media Psaki: Who in the media? Question: Different People Image

May 7th 2021

1,294 Retweets

Eventually, Psaki ran out of patience. As Joe Biden would say, “God Love her.”

Solidarity, baby! Good for the staff of Washingtonian, whose owner penned an ill-advised op-ed in the Post about returning to post-pandemic life. I understand some of the owner’s points. There’s a reason we don’t have a Bulwark internship program: it’s hard to mentor somebody if everyone mostly works remotely. I ran the TWS internship program and it can be very rewarding. (It can also be very frustrating.) But you’d think that Washingtonian’s owner would have learned from the cautionary tale of Ben Domenech, whose dumb “joke” cost a lot of time, effort, and money to play down.

Are you smarter than a sixth grader?

Twitter avatar for @SawyerHackettSawyer Hackett @SawyerHackett
Brian Kilmeade can’t let a positive thing said about Biden—from a 6th grader—go unchallenged. Unbelievable. Image

May 5th 2021

1,881 Retweets

America was already great. This story will make your Friday.

Do you live in South Carolina? Have Mother’s Day plans? You can spend it with Lin Wood and the MyPillow Guy. If you’re into that.

Who could have predicted it?

Twitter avatar for @CarolineMCorbinCaroline Mala Corbin @CarolineMCorbin
An Oregon church sued over covid-19 restrictions. Now, an outbreak there has sickened 74. buff.ly/3ut7KO6 "The church’s Facebook page shows hundreds of maskless churchgoers shoulder-to-shoulder." #covid #SCOTUS #Superspreader #science #religionAn Oregon church sued over covid-19 restrictions. Now, an outbreak there has sickened 74.The Oregon Health Authority said at least 74 people associated with Peoples Church have tested positive for covid-19 — one of the state’s largest workplace outbreaks.buff.ly

May 7th 2021

13 Retweets

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here Monday. I’m freezing up some home made White Castle sliders for a family Crave Fest. Drop me a line if you need to get in touch: swift@thebulwark.com.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.

Share
← PreviousNext →