ALINA HABBA, DONALD TRUMP’S PRINCIPAL LAWYER in civil cases, seems to be bad at her job. Last fall, she and her law partner lost a massive fraud case against Trump. Two weeks ago, she lost an $83.3 million judgment against Trump in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case. Habba’s work in court has been widely panned as incompetent. Trump has said that he is seeking new counsel to represent him in his appeal in the Carroll case, which has led to speculation that his defeat prompted him to fire Habba. (A spokeswoman for Habba has denied that speculation.) But Habba seems to be doing well at what we might call her second job: using press conferences and TV appearances to raise money for Trump’s political organizations—organizations that are, in turn, funneling millions of dollars back to Alina Habba.

JOE BIDEN HAS AN UNUSUAL PROBLEM: His energy record is setting records—for both oil and gas and the fight to slow climate change. These milestones are not nearly as well known as they should be, but talking them up carries risks. They appeal to completely different types of voters, and Biden needs them all to win re-election. They could cancel each other out, politically and in their impact on the planet.

Happy Thursday! Joe Biden won’t be charged in the classified documents probe, but the report is going to cause some waves (NBC). Joe Scarborough observes: “How remarkable that a special counsel who was both an attorney AND a neurologist could mistakenly write that Biden willfully took these documents before admitting a few hundred pages later that he had no evidence on the point.”

Friday night Senate?! The upper chamber will burn the midnight oil on the foreign aid supplemental, Schumer says.

Peter Navarro… got a bad ruling pending his appeal.

CMR retires… While not exactly a profile in courage, the GOP is about to lose one of its workhorses.

The guys who just killed the border bill… Are at the border, complaining about the border.

Meanwhile, in Missouri…. A Missouri Republican candidate torches LGBTQ-inclusive books in viral video. (These apparently were borrowed from the library!)

I hate it when big tech tracks my LARP purchases… Amazon, eBay purchases helped link Proud Boy to Jan. 6 assault on officers, FBI says (NBC).

'Preposterous'…. Biden bookkeeper latest witness to shred James Comer's impeachment claims (RawStory).

Why MAGA Loves Russia… and Hates Ukraine (David French, NYT).

The Senate GOP ends up… exactly where it started on foreign aid (Politico).

Department of Redundancy… Tucker Carlson Says He’s ‘Convinced’ of Putin’s Sincerity After Interview (Daily Beast).

Where’s the Beef? As the well known ad turns 40, customers can get a free burger at Wendy’s.

“Sure, the left has Taylor Swift, but we have Catturd”… Not a parody! (The Blaze).

