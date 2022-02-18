Recently at The Bulwark:

THEODORE R. JOHNSON: What Biden’s SCOTUS Nominee Will Face.

So, what does this mean for the black woman who will soon face a confirmation hearing? It means she can expect to receive a disproportionate number of questions from Judiciary Committee Republicans—all but one of whom are white men—on her judicial philosophy, issues of racial and gender discrimination, and criminal justice. And given the professional histories of the apparent top three nominees—Brown-Jackson, Kruger, and Childs—the line of questioning that might be most aggressively pursued for each nominee seems immediately obvious. Brown-Jackson, a current federal judge on the D.C. Circuit Court, spent a couple of years as a public defender, served on the U.S Sentencing Commission, and had an incarcerated family member.

ADDISON DEL MASTRO writes about: The Bones of the Blogosphere. Blogging well requires a tremendous amount of work, including work along the lines of what the socialists call “emotional labor.” That’s evidenced by the phenomenon of the dead blog: one that simply stops updating one day and becomes essentially abandoned. When a magazine closes down, it goes out a bit like a restaurant or a store. There will often be a final publishing day, maybe a heartfelt note to the readers about the difficult media landscape, a last hurrah. Many websites of shuttered magazines remain online for years, frozen indefinitely; they look just as they did on their final day. Others see their archives moved over to another site, or simply vanish into cyberspace.

George Will joins to discuss the San Francisco warning, the Republicans' drift, and the inflation danger.

]With two Arctic powers in crisis, David Frum joins Charlie Sykes to cover the waterfront: Canada, Ukraine, the meme-ification of politics, the uncoolness of Facebook, and the need for more historical analogies beyond WWII.

Plus, Trump: self-aware or self-deluded?

Ted Johnson makes his Thursday Night Bulwark debut appearance this week. He’ll join Tim, JVL and Will to discuss the news of the day.

CATHY YOUNG: Smear and Loathing: A Close Look at Accusations of Ukrainian Anti-Semitism.

Given this cast of characters, it’s unsurprising that—as Shekhovtsov reported on the Open Democracy website in May 2014—the Kremlin propaganda narrative depicting post-Euromaidan Ukraine as a nest of neo-Nazis would coexist with frequent, virulent anti-Semitic rhetoric in the separatist movement in Eastern Ukraine. Shekhovtsov mentions street posters, leaflets, internet posts, and even speeches at rallies attacking the new government in Kyiv as a Jewish clique out to use Ukrainians to defend the interests of rich Jews, or depicting the Euromaidan revolution as a “Zionist coup.” The Kremlin itself has sometimes resorted to subtler forms of Jew-baiting in its psychological warfare against Ukraine. Last October, Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former Putin-puppet president and currently deputy chairman of the security council, published a repulsive ad hominem tirade arguing that negotiations with the current Ukrainian government were pointless because its members, in addition to being weak, greedy, and corrupt, were damaged people without stable national and ethnic roots. The longest and nastiest portion of the article attacked Zelensky as a man with “particular ethnic roots” who had “essentially rejected his identity” for political and pragmatic reasons and compared him to a Jew in Nazi Germany seeking a post in the SS.

