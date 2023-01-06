Recently in The Bulwark:

GEN. MARK HERTLING: What the Bradley Fighting Vehicles Will Mean for Ukraine

The Biden administration yesterday confirmed reports that it will include Bradley Fighting Vehicles in an upcoming tranche of weapons and ammunition for Ukraine. Coming soon after French President Macron’s announcement of the transfer of its wheeled and highly mobile AMX-10RC anti-tank vehicles, and along with confirmation that President Biden persuaded German Chancellor Scholz to provide a number of their Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles, the first week of the new year has looked momentous for Ukraine. Giving Ukrainians Bradleys and other armored vehicles will transform the tactical capability of a technologically advanced maneuver force. More importantly—from a commander’s perspective—it’s also a solid approach to establishing the kind of advanced logistical, maintenance, and repair capability Ukraine needs for future deliveries of advanced vehicles.

The hijackers have the energy in the House, Biden is quietly succeeding, no-mentum Trump’s biggest fear is being ignored, DeSantis is a closet wimp, and George Santos doesn’t respond to his name — is his name fake too? A.B. Stoddard joins Charlie Sykes for the weekend pod.

Charlie Sykes joins B2D to discuss the House soap opera — from the comical to the consequential.

The heroic zinger is everywhere. It is written on mugs (Don’t talk to me until I’ve had my coffee; Male Tears) on wine paraphernalia (Never underestimate a mom with a crisis and a bottle of chardonnay on her hands); on t-shirts (I’m not an asshole—I’m just allergic to idiots) and, above all, in memes. Vaguebooking—the practice of posting an elliptical reference on social media to some turmoil in your life—tends to provide the most sincerely emotional examples of the heroic zinger form (Not everyone can handle my darkness. But the ones that run away…..will never know the power of my light).

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

187 minutes… It’s tough to watch, but we must never forget.

Two years later… Prosecution of January 6 participants continue to grow. Good. If you haven’t had time to start reading the final January 6th Committee report, make some time today to crack it open.

Republicans largely hid their heads in the sand today, pretending that they had nothing to do with what transpired two years ago. President Biden awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal to officers and their families at the White House today. May their valor never be forgotten, along with the shameful silence of the GOP.

On the Capitol tour… No mention of January 6?

Lucas Kunce… Announced today that he’s challenging Josh Hawley for the Senate and used Hawley’s running in a campaign launch video.

🎵 On the Jukebox… 🎵 Burning Down the House by The Talking Heads. (Weekend Listen / Watch: 40 Years of Phish.)

White Noise… Used to be satire.

Matt Schlapp… is accused of fondling a male campaign staffer in Georgia

Beware the hot mic… Somebody made an oopsie as Kevin McCarthy predicted victory.

Alyssa Farah… Has become disillusioned by the House Freedom Caucus.

Ron DeSantis’s Friendly Journalists… An interesting list!

