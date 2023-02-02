What Happened in Memphis
Bulwark livestream for February 2 featuring Radley Balko
Special guest Radley Balko, who has long covered policing in American and now publishes The Watch on Substack, will join Ted, Mona and JVL for a deep dive into what happened in Memphis and the state of policing in America. The program will start at 8:00 p.m. ET on Zoom.
Exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Can’t make it live? We’ll post the audio and video replays here.
New to the Bulwark? Learn more about Thursday Night Bulwark here.
Click the link below to join Bulwark+ members on Zoom: