Special guest Radley Balko, who has long covered policing in American and now publishes The Watch on Substack, will join Ted, Mona and JVL for a deep dive into what happened in Memphis and the state of policing in America. The program will start at 8:00 p.m. ET on Zoom.

Exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Leave a question

Can’t make it live? We’ll post the audio and video replays here.

New to the Bulwark? Learn more about Thursday Night Bulwark here.

Click the link below to join Bulwark+ members on Zoom: