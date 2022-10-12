What Happens If Putin Falls Out of a Window?
Russia's war on Ukraine probably won't end with Putin. And why GA Gov. Brian Kemp isn't the "post-Trump Republican future."
1. Endless War
Russia is a dangerous place to take a fall. Every year, Russian citizens are killed by accidental falls, either out of windows or down staircases. I do not want to tell Vladimir Putin how to run his country, but really: He should set up some version of OSHA to make windows and stairs safer for Russian VIPs.
Russia is such an perilous place that it’s worth considering what might happen if Putin himself were to slip and fall out of a window.