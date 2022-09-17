Sep 17 • 11M

What Happens in Vegas Won't Stay in Vegas (with Jon Ralston)

Sarah Longwell
1
1
 
1.0×
0:00
-11:14
FREE PREVIEW
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
1 comment

Nevada's economy was hit especially hard by COVID. Now, the Democratic governor and senator are paying the price in their re-election campaigns...or are they? The dean of the Nevada press corps, Jon Ralston, joins Sarah to talk about a Nevada focus group...and whether voters in the Secretary of State race are playing Russian roulette with American democ…

This episode is for paid subscribers