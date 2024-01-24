Recently in The Bulwark:

A Ukrainian serviceman poses during the Three Swords 2021 multinational military exercise of the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv, western Ukraine, on July 27, 2021. (Photo by YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images)

THE UNITED STATES IS ON THE VERGE of making one of the most—if not the most—self-defeating foreign policy decisions in its history. After more than 75 years leading NATO, there is a good chance that in the coming months or years the United States will diminish or even withdraw from the alliance, which has provided the United States with its most reliable partners, much of its international influence, and a degree of security that few states in history could have dared to dream about. This self-destructive crusade is led, of course, by Donald Trump, the Pied Piper of American decline, and supported by his “America First” faction within the Republican party.

ON MONDAY, THE U.S. SUPREME COURT, in a one-page order, vacated an injunction by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in the Greg Abbott-vs.-Joe Biden border showdown. The Fifth Circuit’s order had allowed Texas to prevent federal officials from breaking through coils of concertina razor wire that the state installed along some parts of the Rio Grande to keep migrants from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. In October, Texas filed a lawsuit challenging federal officials’ power to cut the wire, which Texas claims violates state law. The lower district court sided with Texas but refused to stop the federal government from accessing areas blocked by the wire during the appeal.

MARTHA TIERNEY AND MARIO NICOLAIS: Why Our Clients Sued to Keep Trump Off the Colorado Ballot.

FOLLOWING THE CIVIL WAR, Republicans in Congress were understandably wary of the actions that former Confederates might take to undermine the government of the country they had recently opposed. This is one reason why, in drafting what would become the Fourteenth Amendment, they included a section barring anyone from elected office who took an oath to the Constitution and later broke that oath by engaging in an insurrection against it. It is because of this provision that Donald Trump has been barred from the Colorado ballot.

NIKKI HALEY HAS NOW BEATEN DONALD TRUMP TWICE, in Iowa and New Hampshire, among two groups of voters who, in a saner world, would be deciding the Republican presidential nomination. The first group is Republican primary and caucus voters who acknowledge that Trump legitimately lost the 2020 presidential election. The second group, which overlaps with the first, is Republican primary and caucus voters who accept that if Trump were to be convicted of a crime, he would be unfit to serve as president.

THE OLD BLACK-AND-WHITE FOOTAGE shows cheerful boys and girls exercising, swimming, dancing, and having fun at a summer camp. It has a very all-American look, with a disturbing twist: the camp actually hosts an American version of Hitler Youth from the 1930s, and the kids are marching with both American and Nazi flags. Thus opens the fascinating documentary Nazi Town, USA, which premiered on Tuesday on American Experience on PBS.

Happy Wednesday! The rain has come and most of the snow is gone, and PETA wants to replace Phil with a coin toss? Come on.

Is the state interfering with the Nevada GOP caucus by holding a primary? No, they’re not. (Make sure to bookmark GigaFact as the election lies fly…)

Charles Osgood, RIP… The famed Sunday morning host passes away.

The suburbs… Have become a ponzi scheme.

As various restaurant weeks approach… Here are the top 100 spots to eat in the swamp.

The White House has its own pharmacy… And boy was it shady under Donald Trump!

Inside a Global Phone Spy Tool… Monitoring Billions.

Capitulation Nation… Matt Labash on how lies keep having their way with us.

