TIM MILLER: What Happens When a Globalist Cuck Tries to Go Full MAGA?

What does it mean to be MAGA? Is there a list of policies that must be adhered to? Does it require having a truculent tone, a way of being in the world, that can only be detected by fellow believers? Maybe it’s just a mandate to own libs, day and night? Or perhaps MAGA is an exercise in soulcraft, where all sins can be forgiven and your soul saved by grace through faith in Trump, the man, alone? In Pennsylvania, David McCormick—who is the husband of Trump official Dina Powell and was the CEO, until this month, of the world’s largest hedge fund—intends to find out. He has decided to run for Senate, starting with a race against Dr. Oz for the Republican nomination.

Amanda Carpenter, Mona Charen, and Ben Parker are joined by a special guest: election law expert Jerry Goldfeder! They’ll discuss the new Supreme Court opening caused by Justice Breyer’s retirement, efforts to coup-proof the 2024 presidential election, and voting rights.

The Democratic establishment needs to wake up. The time is now for democracy's allies to unify and stop the Big Lie from becoming the Big Coup. Third Way's Matt Bennett joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

DAVID J. KRAMER: Biden Is Learning How to Deal with Putin

Last week, President Biden tripped over his messaging by suggesting a “minor incursion” by Russian forces into Ukraine would not trigger a strong response from the West. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded by tweet: “We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations.” This week, so far at least, Biden and his administration have done a much better job, not only in messaging but in action. On Wednesday, the administration and NATO formally rejected Russian demands publicized last month that NATO close the door to membership for Ukraine and other aspiring states and return to the European security landscape of the 1990s—i.e., before the enlargement of NATO. That clear message should eliminate concerns that the administration would concede fundamental security issues and the right of countries to determine their own future and alliances. Asked by a reporter Tuesday whether he would consider sanctioning Putin personally if Russia were to re-invade Ukraine, Biden answered affirmatively. I have long argued that Putin and his immediate circle should be sanctioned. The United States and European Union have rightly sanctioned like-minded tyrant Alexander Lukashenko in next-door Belarus, and Putin has done far worse things, but remained untouched.

MONA CHAREN: Everybody’s Getting CRT Wrong on Purpose

The laws some Republican-dominated states are passing to curtail CRT and its progeny are bad ideas for many reasons. But the depictions of those laws in big outlets like the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post are frequently wrong or incomplete. A recent CNN report about Florida’s new law that would prohibit teaching methods that make people “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin” mangles the facts. The law, CNN claims, is a response to critical race theory, which the network defines as “a concept that seeks to understand and address inequality and racism in the US. The term also has become politicized and been attacked by its critics as a Marxist ideology that’s a threat to the American way of life.” Not quite, though CNN is hardly alone in describing CRT in such an anodyne fashion. Paul Krugman argues that most people don’t know what CRT is (which is true), but goes off the deep end claiming that Republican “denunciations of C.R.T. are basically a cover for a much bigger agenda: an attempt to stop schools from teaching anything that makes right-wingers uncomfortable.” One news outlet suggested that anti-CRT bills “may make it even harder to discuss African American history,” and it is common to see anti-CRT bills described as “efforts to restrict what teachers can say about race, racism and American history in the classroom.”

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Cover up? Matt Labash on our Instagram culture. I will say, I keep it modest, but I did share some total JVL watch porn today on the social media. In cleaning out my office, I found my first nice watch, which I’ve gotten to calling El Bloombito. Why? Because Michael Bloomberg wears the same watch. I’ve always told my wife I have $60 Billion tastes. It’s so old that the movement was broken and I had to pay half its $150 worth to get it fixed. No matter. Welcome back, El Bloombito!

I’m typically a Timex person, but I now have two nice watches, which mean a lot to me. Always take care of a good watch.

Renaming places… In Ohio, where I am from, the University of Ohio’s journalism school has a pronunciation guide for small towns for journalists. Why? This is just country folks coming up with a ruse to suss out outsiders, whom they distrust. I grew up in Cleveland’s snooty eastern suburbs, but my parents were from Western Ohi-uh. In Shelby County, there’s a town called Russia. Imagine my surprise when I find out everyone calls it Rooshie. It’s a weird thing to discover when you’re six. But for every small country town that goes by a weird pronunciation, there are towns, places, and things, that have… uh… bad names. And there’s a government board that has to deal with that. This is its story.

Meet Kari Lake…

