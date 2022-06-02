What Makes a Republican a “RINO”?
Plus, the New MAGA Establishment.
Recently at The Bulwark:
CHARLIE SYKES: ‘Never Again’ Happens Again (And Again)
BGTH: Goodbye, Norm Macdonald.
BILL RYAN: Kingsley Amis at 100.
WILL SALETAN: What Makes a Republican a “RINO”? On Saturday, Donald Trump went to Wyoming to campaign against Republican Rep. Liz Cheney. He repeatedly called her a “RINO ” and urged the state’s voters to elect her challenger, Harriet Hageman. But Trump’s speech exposed how the meaning of “RINO” has changed. It used to refer to people who weren’t Reagan conservatives. Now it refers to people who are. The substantive positions for which Trump praised Hageman—on oil drilling, guns, crime, and border enforcement—were no different from Cheney’s. In fact, according to the American Conservative Union, Cheney’s voting record isfar more conservative than the record of Rep. Elise Stefanik, who, at Trump’s behest, replaced her last year as chair of the House Republican Conference. In his speech, Trump called Cheney a “lapdog” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But that accusation, too, is bogus: Cheney has voted against Pelosi’s positionsmore consistently than have thetop three officials in the House Republican Conference.
WILLIAM KRISTOL: The New MAGA Establishment.
If you want to understand what an “establishment” is in politics, it is this: A collection of people, institutions, and ideas which are not all powerful but are dominant to the point of being all-encompassing. The establishment can be, every once in a while, circumvented or leapfrogged. But it cannot be successfully opposed. Which is why the Reagan legacy remained in firm control of the GOP for 28 yearsafter Reagan had left office.
Until Trump.
Bulwark+
members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice. Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .
MONA CHAREN: Retire These Gun Myths.
The aftermath of a horrific mass shooting is not the time one would usually turn to a humor site, and yet, theOnion had an insightful take on Uvalde. The headline: “‘No Way to Prevent This’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Occurs .” The piece quotes a fictitious citizen: “‘This was a terrible tragedy, but sometimes these things just happen and there’s nothing anyone can do to stop them,’ said Idaho resident Kathy Miller.” And here’s the kicker—theOnion has run pieces with that same headlinefor years . As I write, there are reports of yet another attack in Tulsa. Our mass shooting problem—there have been an average of two per month for the past 13 years —arises from a familiar stew of history, culture, law, andcommerce . And certain facts loom large. Yes, we are among the most violent countries in the advanced industrial world, and havelong been. Yes, guns have always been plentiful whereas mass shootings are a relatively new disease. Yes, mass shootings represent a small fraction of gun deaths in America. And yes, the Second Amendment makes limiting guns more difficult here than in Canada, Australia, or other places. Those are big, hulking obstacles to solving our problem. But there are other assumptions that are trotted out regularly in our hoary gun discussions that are less daunting than they appear.
🚨OVERTIME 🚨
How to recycle a wind turbine… A growing business for a complicated product.
Too busy to debate… Missouri’s Senate front runners are skipping debates.
Matt Labash’s defense… of smokers.
Prepping for the 1/6 hearings… A podcast primer.
—30—
Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.