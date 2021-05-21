What the Jan. 6 Commission Can’t Do

Change anyone's mind.

Jim Swift
May 21Share

SHAY KHATIRI: It can find facts and make recommendations, but it’s not going to change anyone’s mind.

Tim Miller on Performative Nonsense

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Tim Miller joins Charlie Sykes to discuss the mask wars, and the GOP’s fight against the 1/6 commission, and their phony performative nonsense.

Three Cheers for Moderation

Brink Lindsey discusses his essay on the importance of moderation. The group also addresses the January 6 commission and the Gaza conflict.

AFV: Episode 12: Is Everybody Dead? (Season 2, Episodes 11 & 12)

Sarah and Ben discuss the relationship drama of the last two episodes of Season 2. Plus, the future of the show.

MORNING SHOTS: The Fire Next Time 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: The GOP runs away from accountability

SECRET PODCAST: How Democrats Solve Their Message Problem 🔐

Sarah has comms advice for Dems. JVL has a Peloton.

SCREEN TIME: 'The Woman in the Window' Review 🔓

Plus: Why China remains a bigger story than the MGM-Amazon or Warners-Discovery deals

THE TRIAD: And Now For Something Really Depressing 🔐

JVL: The future is bleak.

TNB: The Jan. 6 Commission Edition 🔐

Sarah, Charlie, Amanda, JVL talk about the 1/6 commission.

What Happens When the Music Stops?

R. MARSHALL BRANDT: Economic booms don’t last forever. Will this boom end like 1998 or 2008?

Not My Party: Stop Trying to Make Mask Wars a Thing

TIM MILLER: Pandemic countermeasures shouldn't become partisan talismans.

Happy Friday. I’m going to keep this short because we already have a lot of great Bulwark content. But would it surprise you to know that Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t really get HIPAA?

Is the ammo shortage ever going to end? Stephen Gutowski reports.

Charlie Sykes on the future of the GOP on Washington Journal. If you ever want to know what working on the hill is like, just imagine this: the people who get rejected comprise every other call.

Make sure you earmark a half hour for this.

Yikes.

Twitter avatar for @JakeShermanJake Sherman @JakeSherman
A House GOP candidate in Wyoming says he impregnated a 14 y/o when he was 18. “She was a little younger than me, so it's like the Romeo and Juliet story." US House candidate Bouchard says he impregnated 14-year-old when he was 18Amazon is planning to recruit 10,000 more staff in the U.K. Amazon’s total U.K. workforce will exceed 55,000 by the end of 2021, making it one of the largest employers in the country. Source by: Stringrtrib.com

May 21st 2021

2,458 Retweets

The woman killed herself a few years later.

The GOP showing their true colors…

Twitter avatar for @UrbanAchievrChristian Vanderbrouk @UrbanAchievr
Rubio comes right out and admits he’ll filibuster the January 6th commission because Republicans would be asked to testify and things could get embarrassing.

Marco Rubio @marcorubio

Last night I read the bill creating a January 6th commission It isn’t designed to produce a serious inquiry It’s designed to be used as partisan political weapon I am a no https://t.co/5T6l0Dkb9z

May 21st 2021

44 Retweets

Heck, look at how Lindsey Graham has caved…

Twitter avatar for @McCormackJohnJohn McCormack @McCormackJohn
How it started/how it's going nationalreview.com/corner/lindsey… Image

May 19th 2021

68 Retweets

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here on Monday. Questions? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com.

—30—

