What The Right's Embrace of Orbán Tells Us
Plus: Inside Wisconsin's GOP food-fight
Your Friday BFDs:
Kyrsten gets on board: “Sinema Agrees to Climate and Tax Deal, Clearing the Way for Votes."
Big Jobs numbers:
Dick brings the heat. I think it’s safe to say that the former veep is all out of *bleeps* to give:
“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it. He knows it, and deep down, I think most Republicans know it.”
You can watch it here:
Via CNN: “Trump lawyers in talks with Justice Department about January 6 criminal probe.”
The talks revolve around whether Trump would be able to shield conversations he had while he was president from federal investigators.
In recent weeks, investigators have moved aggressively into Trump's orbit, subpoenaing top former White House officials, focusing on efforts to overturn the 2020 election and executing searches of lawyers who sought to aid those efforts.
“Alex Jones must pay at least $4.1 million to parents of a Sandy Hook school massacre victim in defamation case.” It should have been $4.1 BILLION dollars…. but punitive damages are on their way.
