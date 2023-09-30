What the Writers Gained By Striking

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

This week I’m joined by Elaine Low of The Ankler and its Strikegeist newsletter to talk about the end of the WGA strike and what the writers won, from performance-based residuals on streaming originals to minimum writers room sizes to AI protections. We also discussed how the picket line and social media helped maintain solidarity and, briefly, how things are looking in the SAG-AFTRA strike. Make sure to sign up for Strikegeist if you haven’t already: it’s free and a great digest of what’s happening on the lines on a day-to-day basis. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

