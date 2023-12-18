Recently in The Bulwark:

The US Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC, on November 5, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

LAST WEEK, SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH asked the U.S. Supreme Court to make an expedited ruling in the criminal case against Donald Trump for the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That trial is set to begin on March 4, 2024, but it could be delayed as a result of this appeal. Trump claims that his position as president rendered him absolutely immune from the four felony counts in the indictment. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the case, rejected Trump’s motion to dismiss the indictment, ruling that the presidency “does not confer a lifelong ‘get-out-of-jail free’ pass” for former chief executives. President Richard Nixon learned this lesson when he lost an argument to keep his infamous audiotapes from prosecutors on executive privilege grounds, with the Supreme Court unanimously ruling against him in 1974.

PODCASTS AND VIDEOS

YOUNG VOTERS ARE AN INCREASINGLY IMPORTANT political force—when they vote. Hardly a week goes by without another headline highlighting their influence, and the data bear it out: The 2022 election cycle saw record-high youth turnout in some states, and more Gen Z candidates are running for office and winning. Even former President Donald Trump recognizes this. Just a couple of weeks ago, he published a Newsweek op-ed courting young voters.

SETH CROPSEY AND HARRY HALEM: Don’t Fall for the Russian Peace-Talk Jabber.

IN RECENT WEEKS, there have been new public calls for negotiations of some sort with Moscow over the war in Ukraine. The problem with this notion is not simply that a “ceasefire” is highly improbable on terms amenable to Western and Ukrainian objectives. Rather, Western strategists and commentators have misconceived the role of diplomacy, and in particular diplomacy with Russia. The Kremlin’s supposed peace overtures, combined with Western analytical efforts to amplify them, are part of a standard Russian “peace offensive,” a tactic familiar to any student of Soviet diplomatic and strategic history. This time, the West should launch a “peace counteroffensive” of its own, weaponizing its diplomatic position to spoil Russian attempts to split the Western coalition.

OVERTIME

Bowling at the Devon Lanes in suburban Philadelphia.

Happy Monday!

The worst softball question answer ever award… Goes to NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

🎵 On the Jukebox…🎵 A Charlie Brown Christmas… but it’s LoFi HipHop.

Overturning Roe Has Been a Horror Show… Writes Molly Jong-Fast at Vanity Fair.

Lawsuit claims CPAC knew… of past allegations of sexual misconduct by Matt Schlapp, who seems to be having a hell of a time dealing with big corporations, the kind he used to lobby for.

A “Delicate Matter”… ProPublica reports Clarence Thomas’ Private Complaints About Money Sparked Fears He Would Resign. The goal was to keep him on the court, not affect outcomes, it seems.

My Side of the (Mediterranean) Mountain… Some thoughts on Azerbaijan, Ukraine, the Houthis, Myanmar, and Sudan by Robert Davis Edelman, whose newsletter you should sign up for!

This Is What Happens… to All the Stuff You Don’t Want.

Inside the collapse… Of Ron DeSantis’s death star.

How to lose a library… What happened after the British Library suffered a massive cyber attack.

How a Student Group Is Politicizing a Generation… on Palestine.

Florida Republican Party censures… chairman Christian Ziegler, and reduces his salary to $1.

The weird, secretive world… Of potato chip flavors.

