What We Lost When the GOP Lost Itself

How the Great Chicago Fire haunted the O’Leary’s for generations.

There were children, then grandchildren, then great-grandchildren. The O’Learys became Knights, O’Connors, Neesons, Kopfmans and Fords, among others. They were teachers, carpenters and even a few firefighters. Many remained in the Chicago area, while others relocated. Some family members keep contact with cousins, but connections between long disparate relatives were lost. To this day, several surviving branches of the family remain estranged. “I don’t think there’s any animosity, but we have just never connected,” Connolly said. O’Gara said her aunts spoke of at least one visit from their Aunt Ledwell in their childhood. “They were taken out of the room a lot (when older relatives visited), she said. There was a lot of shame involved when they would come over. There was a lot of secrets and they weren’t sure what was going on, and kids were just sent out of the room,” O’Gara said. Another O’Leary relative declined to be interviewed by the Tribune, saying she and her cousins would honor an age-old tradition of not speaking publicly about the fire. Both O’Gara and Connolly, who have never met, said they saw parallels between the treatment of their family and the anger shown toward immigrants today. “In those days, the papers could print whatever they wanted and you didn’t have to worry about a lawsuit,” Conolly said. “I mean they were immigrants, for God’s sake, and who’s going to stand up for them?” Knight said she plans to mark the anniversary with family and reflect on what her family endured. “I do think there was shame, but I don’t feel it. I’m very proud to be Irish,” Knight said. “I feel sad for (Catherine O’Leary). I wish she was alive to see all of this, how it all turned out.

Birthday weekend.

Let the preparation begin! With the fam in town and a triad of birthdays coming up, the Swift household is cooking. I’m using one of my pandemic panic purchases (a 6 lb can of tomato sauce) to make a bunch of pizza sauce. Because we’re having a lot of pizza for the kids. Perhaps it’s because I am a cheapskate, or because my grandparents grew up in the Great Depression and those sorts of things just got passed down, but I can’t let a gigantic can of tomato sauce go to waste. Even if it cost $3.50 at Sam’s Club.

A nifty little trick for tomato paste? Open both ends, remove one top and use the other as a plunger. It’s way more efficient than using a spoon.

I’ll let you in on my secret ingredient. Or you can use Tony Chachere’s, which is great on everything. But I’m trying to keep it Saint Louis.

One of these days I need to learn how to formulate provel cheese.

But for my birthday, I have a special present for you! A free month of Bulwark+!

