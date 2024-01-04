The Bulwark
What Will the Supreme Court Do?
0:00
-46:35

Charlie Sykes
and
Benjamin Wittes
Jan 4, 2024
SCOTUS will have to take up up the insurrectionist clause, after Colorado and Maine took steps to remove Trump from their ballots. Plus, Trump's absurd and audacious immunity claim. Ben Wittes is back with Charlie Sykes for The Trump Trials.

Benjamin Wittes
