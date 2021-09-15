Whatever Happened to National Honor?

Shay Khatiri argues: Our foreign policy decisions aren’t just about our friends and enemies—they’re also about who we are.

SHAY KHATIRI: Our foreign policy decisions aren’t just about our friends and enemies—they’re also about who we are.

Stuart Stevens: It Was Worse Than I Thought

On today's podcast, veteran political consultant Stuart Stevens joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the Trumpifciation of the GOP; the upcoming mid-terms; the biggest threat to the Biden presidency; and the new paperback edition of his book, "It Was All a Lie."

MORNING SHOTS: Does the GOP Really Want to Do This Again? 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on the blowout in California.

THE TRIAD: The Republican Clown Car Is Just About Full 🔐

JVL: Some honest questions about California's recall.

SECRET PODCAST: Recall THIS 🔐

Sarah, Tim, and JVL recap the first annual Bulwark Baseball Night. Tim throws down Kong-sized recall dunks. And more.

Taliban 2.0

CHARLES H. FAIRBANKS, JR.: “Moderation” can be dangerous, too.

Happy Wednesday! I was sorry to miss lass night’s Bulwark meetup at the Nats game, but I heard all had a good time. We’ll do more of these soon, and I suppose I am on the hook for scheduling them in Cleveland and Saint Louis.

Community is important. I often think of the famous book Bowling Alone by Charles Putnam. When I lived in Alexandria, I was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Still am. But now that I live nearly an hour away (depending on traffic) I am joining a new social club: The BPOE. Or, the Elks. Tonight is part of my initiation.

My uncle and my grandfather were Elks. They might have been Moose, too. To you east and west coasters, you’re probably thinking: huh? But they exist in the big cities, too. Here’s one out by our own Tim Miller in Alameda that I visited in 2014.

These groups do good work. And yes, they may be non-profit bars / private clubs, but where else will you hear the real story about the famous T.C. Williams team from Remember the Titans? from people who lived it?

Support your local clubs, be they the Eagles, Elk, Moose, Rotary, etc.

A lady and her dress… Be sure to read Jay Nordlinger’s NR column.

Now that’s a knife…

Twitter avatar for @JimSwiftDCJim Swift @JimSwiftDC
Democrat Jay Carey says Rep. Madison Cawthorn brought weapon to school board meeting citizen-times.com/story/news/202… via @ashevilleDemocrat Jay Carey says Rep. Madison Cawthorn brought weapon to school board meetingRep. Madison Cawthorn brought a knife to a school board meeting, a Democrat running against him said.citizen-times.com

September 15th 2021

4 Retweets

Will Cawthorn face any charges? Probably not.

What is OAN doing??

Twitter avatar for @brianstelterBrian Stelter @brianstelter
One America News Network's handling of the GOP defeat in California has been so, so weird that I have to tell you about it. (1/7)

September 15th 2021

711 Retweets

Did consultants help Philly solve their COVID transportation crisis? Doesn’t seem so.

Close to a nuclear crisis…

Twitter avatar for @AtomicAnalystStephen Schwartz @AtomicAnalyst
Tonight in 1980 at Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota, the number five engine on the right wing of a B-52H on ground alert caught fire during a drill. The aircraft was loaded with 8 Short-Range Attack Missiles (armed with 170-200-kt W69 warheads) and 4 B28 bombs (70 kt to 1.45 Mt).
Image

September 15th 2021

50 Retweets

The “Cucks” box is for, well, cucks. As The Daily Beast explains.

“It’s kind of a Black Mirror thing,” Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer says on the latest episode of Fever Dreams. “It sits in your house and you’ll find out what it does.”

A 1/6 insider? At Yahoo! News, a report about a lifelong friend turning in a USCP officer.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

