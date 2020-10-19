What’s So Bad About Trump’s Tweets

Leading The Bulwark…

Robert Tracinski: Actually, the tweets are a problem.

🎧On the Pods… 🎧

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Pete Buttigieg joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the state of the 2020 campaign, and A.B. Stoddard discusses her ten “known unknowns” of the 2020 election.

Our friends at Checks & Balances have a very interesting podcast this week. (I’m biased because I help produce it…) J.W. Verret and Miranda Fleischer join host Paul Rosenzweig to talk about the President's tax returns, bank loans, and questionable campaign financing, and whether he might be in legal trouble after he leaves office.

If you’re wondering about the future for Trump, win, or lose, take a listen to this grounded-in-reality discussion by three experts.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In today’s Bulwark…

David Shaywitz: Don’t forget the rule of stopped clocks.

Jonathan V. Last wonders, in The Triad, what percentage of Trump followers will stick with him and venture into his alternative reality world should he lose in November.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

The den of dissent. The Washington Post takes a look inside Trump’s COVID-19 task force, including the Fox News radiologist Trump saw on TV and hired because he liked him. And who could potentially get many more people killed.

From Bulwark reader Charlotte Roe… A very interesting column in the Salt Lake Tribune on the echoes of Pinochet in the 2020 election. (I mean, come on, you don’t think Trump superfan Dave Reaboi is really just thirsty for military helicopter porn, do you?)

Since I am in Saint Louis… I have to plug the local beverage of choice for their great new ad:

Even The Beach Boys are fighting over Trump. Variety has this exclusive.

It’ll be hard to replace Doc Emrick. Even casual hockey fans know his voice, and the news of Doc Emrick retiring from commentating has me sad. Defector reflects on his career and what made him such a pleasure to listen to. I’m just glad we’ll have those Blues and Capitals Stanley Cup highlights to listen to with his trademark tones.

PragerU makes its way to public schooling. It’s not a place that content belongs.

A car-free development. In Charlotte, a developer wants to build a housing project that requires the tenants do not own cars, and can evict them if they purchase one. Doesn’t sound like a place I would want to live (or anyone with children, really), but they should be able to build it if they want to, and enforce those rules.

Bleach your eyes… You do not want to read this story. Or maybe you do if you’re not a Jeff Toobin fan. But don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Inside The Malarkey Factory. During the 2004 race, many a joke was made in Bush World about the President’s “strategery” gaffe. Over in Biden World, 16 years later, while Malarkey isn’t a Biden gaffe, rather a trademark, the word has now taken over the traditional term for a war room.

An interesting highlight:

“Our theory of the case has been that we need to find and identify the misinformation that is actually moving voters, even if it is a small number of voters, then find who those voters are and see if we can intervene,” said Rob Flaherty, the campaign’s digital director and head of the Malarkey Factory. “There’s misinformation that inflames a base. There’s misinformation that persuades people. And there’s misinformation that suppresses a base.” While it is increasingly easy to determine where misinformation is coming from, given the proliferation of online tools, the trickier challenge is figuring out whether it’s shaping voting behavior and merits a response.

